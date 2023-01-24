Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric appliance pushDavid Heitz
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Colorado couple buys $500 Subaru in Philadelphia after flight canceled
It may rate as one of the best stories of how people managed to get home after being stranded during the Christmas-to-New Year Southwest Airlines meltdown.Like so many others, the dreaded word came of a Littleton couple's flight from Philadelphia to Denver being canceled.Other flights would cost a fortune, so Steve Wilchek and his wife looked elsewhere."At that point, we had to figure out how to get my wife to Colorado because she works in the health care industry and she literally takes pride in being able to be here," he said. "We looked at the Greyhound, bus services, everything...
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
Photos show renovations of Casa Bonita fountain
The iconic Casa Bonita restaurant will reopen in May. Over the last several months, renovations have been underway to the building, including a brighter pink color.
One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals
According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
9News
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Jan. 27-29, 2023
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
This Colorado Building Was Named The Ugliest In The State
Travel A Lot spilled the tea on every state's ugliest building, from administrative offices to popular museums.
Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind
In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawn mower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe...
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Veteran-owned Spice Island Grill closes both locations in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Veteran-owned Spice Island Grill confirmed to FOX21 News that it is closing its doors after 12 years of serving up spicy and authentic Jamaican cuisine to the Colorado Springs community. Air Force veterans and Owners, Claudette and Glenroy Hutchinson came to Colorado Springs in April 2011 after Claudette retired from the Air […]
Mother, daughter carjacked at Cherry Creek North
She was dropping her mom off at her car on the third floor of the Clayton Lane Garage. That's when several armed men surrounded her vehicle.
Awesome Satellite Images Show Colorado Almost Completely Covered In Snow
The National Weather Service just shared amazing satellite images of a snow-covered Colorado. When was the last time you saw the Centennial State almost completely covered in snow?. The two satellite images below were captured on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 10:26 in the morning. With the exception of a...
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0