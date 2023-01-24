ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad Vibes Everywhere at Notoriously Haunted Tunnel in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A tunnel in Colorado has a dark past, and while it is absolutely off-limits to the public, not everyone listens to the rules. In fact, evidence shows that very bad things could quite possibly be taking place in the tunnel as we speak.
Colorado couple buys $500 Subaru in Philadelphia after flight canceled

It may rate as one of the best stories of how people managed to get home after being stranded during the Christmas-to-New Year Southwest Airlines meltdown.Like so many others, the dreaded word came of a Littleton couple's flight from Philadelphia to Denver being canceled.Other flights would cost a fortune, so Steve Wilchek and his wife looked elsewhere."At that point, we had to figure out how to get my wife to Colorado because she works in the health care industry and she literally takes pride in being able to be here," he said. "We looked at the Greyhound, bus services, everything...
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
One of world's 'ugliest' buildings located in Colorado, data reveals

According to a recent data analysis published by Buildworld, one of the ugliest buildings in the United States is located in Colorado. In order to make the determination, the company curated a long list of buildings around the world. They then identified the design-themed tweets about each building and used a sentiment analysis tool to determine how many of those tweets expressed negativity.
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder

Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
This Colorado house for sale gets pretty trippy on the inside

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed. The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town

Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind

In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawn mower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe...
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?

In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
