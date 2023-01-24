Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Has Magical Powers Like Harry Potter!

Read full article on original website
Related
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.It is true that I feel terribly disappointed whenever the Mandela name or face is used for commercial purposes without any benefit to vision he stood for.But...
brides.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Clayton News Daily
Inside Jennifer Lopez's Net Worth In 2023 and How the 'Shotgun Wedding' Star Made It
Jennifer Lopez's net worth is thanks to a lot of hard work that continues today. J.Lo went from a Fly Girl to flying first class through a combination of hard work and a little luck. The singer, dancer, actress, producer, designer and all-around entertainment juggernaut has amassed so much wealth throughout her career that her net worth may be matched only by the number of tabloid headlines she's generated since breaking into stardom in 1997.
Clayton News Daily
Exclusive! Jason Segel on the Best Advice He's Received and the Shocking Harrison Ford Moment on the 'Shrinking' Set
Jason Segel is making changes to the lives of others in Apple TV+'s new series Shrinking, but one piece of advice he received years ago admittedly changed his own life. The How I Met Your Mother alum was about 21 years old when he "got the best piece of advice" he "could hope for." In an exclusive interview with Parade.com, Segel recalled, "My mentor Judd Apatow said, 'You're a weird guy. The only way you're gonna make it, is if you write your own material,' and that changed my life."
Carrie Underwood Revealed the 1 Thing She Always Brings on Tour With Her
What's one thing that Carrie Underwood makes sure to take with her on every tour? The answer may surprise you
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lockwood & Co.’ On Netflix, About Ghost-Hunting Teens Who Try To Solve A Decades-Long Paranormal Invasion
Netflix has certainly cornered the market on paranormal-driven series. Their latest is based on a popular book series about teenage ghost-hunters that fight ghosts that actually kill people. LOCKWOOD & CO.: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: An array of street lights flicker on as a car parks at the side of a large home. Two teens exit the car while discussing scenarios and the plans they need to go to if those scenarios happen. The Gist: The teens are Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes) and Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Champion), and they’re at this house to rid it of a ghost. The woman...
Clayton News Daily
Fans Side With 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant About Misleading Categories
Wheel of Fortune is, once again, drawing scrutiny from fans after a contestant pointed out a discrepancy in the beloved game show's categories and questions/answers appropriately matching up. On a Jan. 26, 2023, episode of the broadcast, Ben of California pointed out that he "wouldn't consider jogging fun and games"...
Clayton News Daily
Taylor Swift 'Lavender Haze' Music Video Easter Eggs Decoded
Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" video Easter eggs are as cryptic and yet as obvious to Swifties as ever. In between celebrating that she's finally delivering on her promise for more visuals from Midnights, fans got to work dissecting the clues and references from the opening track's video. She teased the...
Comments / 0