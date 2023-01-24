Washington County commissioners approve resolutions to address key projects

Read full article on original website
Carter County Planning Commission
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
USS Yorktown survivor honored by Washington County Commission
Washington County commissioners were serenaded by a World War II veteran at their meeting Monday night. At the request of Commission Chairman Greg Matherly, the Rev. Julian E. Hodges produced his harmonica and played his version of “Rocky Top” for the board.
Stormwater mitigation work moves to Founders Park
Johnson City officials say contractors have started the preparation work for the stormwater drain connection between Earnest Street and Founders Park. As a result, some areas of Founders Park has been closed to accommodate the construction. Contractors will continue to install street light and communications conduit along Ashe Street. Contractors...
Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office
Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant
Mike Southerland, president of Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and what...
Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
Washington County officals, students break ground on new athletic fields
Washington County officials gathered for the groundbreaking on four new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School on Friday. The two new baseball fields and two new softball fields will be complete with artificial turf infields, dugouts, restrooms and concession stands.
Watch now: Kingsport school board mulling partially private superintendent interview process
KINGSPORT — If deemed legal, Kingsport’s public school board informally has agreed to have private one-on-one member interviews with three yet-to-be determined superintendent finalists. They would be coupled with later public finalist interviews of each of the hopefuls by the whole five-member Kingsport City Schools Board of Education...
Hawkins school officials address third grade reading law at family meetings
The Hawkins County School District has been hosting family meetings at its elementary schools to inform parents about the new state law impacting third-grade retention. The Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act were passed by the General Assembly during a special session in late 2021.
Hawkins Commission OKs purchase of Civis bank building, other resolutions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission passed several resolutions at its meeting Monday in reference to purchasing the Civis Bank building in Church Hill, donating Baby Doe opioid lawsuit funds to Hawkins County EMS and raising the bid threshold. Civis Bank Building.
How to register your child for kindergarten in Washington County Schools
Washington County Schools has announced the start of registration for children who will be entering Kindergarten in Fall 2023. Who: Registration is open for children who will be 5 years old on or before August 15, 2023 and who will be entering kindergarten at a Washington County School in Fall 2023.
Wise County PSA issues boil water notice
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory following two major waterline breaks. A boil water advisory is in effect for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the bottom of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory also includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, […]
Manhunt underway after two inmates escape Southwest Virginia Regional Jail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Marshall Service and Virginia State Police have joined the search for two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail Thursday afternoon, one of which is a convicted murderer. Authorities say 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, of...
Elizabethton and Carter Co. capitalizing on outdoor recreation for tourists and locals
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Leaders in Elizabethton and Carter County are capitalizing on the region’s beauty to make it a destination for outdoor enthusiasts. You just can’t go out and buy a river,” said Mike Mains, the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Elizabethton. “Those projects mean a lot to local communities because it’s […]
Healthy Kingsport: Bank of Tennessee dedicated to employees' well-being
Recognized nationally as being one of the best banks to work for, Bank of Tennessee has an unwavering commitment to providing a happy and healthy environment for its employees. The management team at Bank of Tennessee understands their employees are their greatest asset. Detra Cleven, chief operating officer, said, “Bank...
Parents of Summer Wells raise concerns about DCS care of their sons
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept out of contact with their sons, who are in the Department of Children’s Services custody. Summer was reported missing over a year ago, on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from...
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
Bristol businesses already seeing boost following casino opening
BRISTOL, Va. — Six months since opening the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock, local merchants continue to reap the benefits of the landmark venture. “We have definitely seen positive impact from the casino — from the time of its announcement, the opening of the temporary casino and continuing through to the groundbreaking of the permanent facility,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
