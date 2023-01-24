ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington County commissioners approve resolutions to address key projects

By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Planning Commission

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appeal a penalty assessment of $8,400 on the county by the Division of Water Resources of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The planners took the action after hearing the explanations of Chris Schuettler, director of planning for the county. He told the commission that the late submissions of annual reports came during the administration of an earlier county mayor.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stormwater mitigation work moves to Founders Park

Johnson City officials say contractors have started the preparation work for the stormwater drain connection between Earnest Street and Founders Park. As a result, some areas of Founders Park has been closed to accommodate the construction. Contractors will continue to install street light and communications conduit along Ashe Street. Contractors...
Johnson City Press

Lease renegotiations may spell end of Johnson City post office

Johnson City’s Main Street post office may be gone later this year because of the federal postal service’s unwillingness to negotiate a new lease, according to a city official. With the current lease expiring at the end of August, Johnson City Assistant City Manager Randy Trivette said this...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County still pondering funding for meat processing plant

Mike Southerland, president of Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said Tuesday that a request for funding to help build a meat processing plant near Jonesborough is in Sullivan County’s hands as other counties approve funding. “It’s kind of in their hands on if they want to invite us back and what...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Search underway in Washington County, VA for two escaped inmates, one a convicted murderer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Law enforcement in Washington County, Virginia, are looking for two men who escaped from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Johnny Brown, 51, and Albert Ricketson, 31, escaped around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. They are believed to be traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac with a license plate number UDZ-6049. Andis said the two men were cellmates and are considered armed and dangerous.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Owner aims for historic renovation while bringing “food hall,” more to former downtown JC tobacco warehouse

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first “food hall” set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. The man restoring the 21,000-square-foot former tobacco warehouse certainly did, and Sanjay Bakshi says […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins school officials address third grade reading law at family meetings

The Hawkins County School District has been hosting family meetings at its elementary schools to inform parents about the new state law impacting third-grade retention. The Tennessee Literacy Success Act and the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act were passed by the General Assembly during a special session in late 2021.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Wise County PSA issues boil water notice

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County PSA has issued a boil water advisory following two major waterline breaks. A boil water advisory is in effect for customers from Fincastle Road in the Stephens community to Riner School Road at the bottom of Indian Creek Mountain. The advisory also includes Carriage Hill, Indian Creek Road, […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Manhunt underway after two inmates escape Southwest Virginia Regional Jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Marshall Service and Virginia State Police have joined the search for two inmates who escaped from an Abingdon jail Thursday afternoon, one of which is a convicted murderer. Authorities say 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and 31-year-old Albert Lee Ricketson, of...
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Healthy Kingsport: Bank of Tennessee dedicated to employees' well-being

Recognized nationally as being one of the best banks to work for, Bank of Tennessee has an unwavering commitment to providing a happy and healthy environment for its employees. The management team at Bank of Tennessee understands their employees are their greatest asset. Detra Cleven, chief operating officer, said, “Bank...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Parents of Summer Wells raise concerns about DCS care of their sons

ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept out of contact with their sons, who are in the Department of Children’s Services custody. Summer was reported missing over a year ago, on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers were removed from...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges

ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff's Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol businesses already seeing boost following casino opening

BRISTOL, Va. — Six months since opening the Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock, local merchants continue to reap the benefits of the landmark venture. “We have definitely seen positive impact from the casino — from the time of its announcement, the opening of the temporary casino and continuing through to the groundbreaking of the permanent facility,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
BRISTOL, VA

