Read full article on original website
Related
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
The Daily South
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
The Daily South
Yes, Tyler Candle Company’s Glamorous Wash Detergent Is Worth All The Hype
For years, I was a Tide Pods loyalist: I’d buy the biggest bucket available on Amazon, throw a pod in with every wash, and repurchase the same massive bin every few months when my supply started to run low. It was an easy, cost-effective, and routine purchase—much like the chore of doing laundry.
The Daily South
Experience North Carolina’s Secret Winter Season
It’s little wonder why western North Carolina’s mountain towns seduce us in the spring, summer, and fall with their siren calls of blooming dogwoods, mild temperatures, and brilliant foliage. The real mystery is why we tend to neglect these same places in the colder months, when there’s a singular allure that blankets the region like a dusting of pure snow. Yes, you’ll likely have to layer up for outdoor adventures, but this is a corner of the South that’s mastered the restorative art of cozy. Here’s how to spend a winter weekend in Highlands or Cashiers, where you’re sure to find a warm welcome even when it feels chilly outside.
The Daily South
Are You Ever Actually Done Decorating Your House?
Whenever I’m tempted to make a rash design decision in my home, a little voice in my head (that sounds suspiciously like my interior designer cousin) will remind me, “Don’t rush it! Decorating a house takes time.” Typically, I listen to this voice of reason, waiting for the fabric I want for the dining room chairs rather than settling for a quick fix, or holding off on artwork until I find just the right piece for the space. And while I’m promised this approach will eventually yield a house that’s 100% true to my taste, it often feels like a never-ending process. Aiming to set reasonable expectations, I asked a few respected Southern design pros, “Are you ever actually done decorating your house?” The short answer? No.
The Daily South
How To Deep Clean Baseboards
Why is it that baseboards need to be covered in dirt and grime before I ever even notice that they need to be cleaned? If this is your experience, too, know that you’re not alone. It’s pretty easy for most folks to forget about the baseboards when you’re sweeping or mopping the floor. Thankfully, you don’t have to deep clean baseboards often, if you actually clean them properly.
Comments / 0