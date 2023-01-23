ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Councilor Shaun Moran has resigned his position effective immediately. The city confirmed they received his resignation via email on Tuesday. According to the city manager, a special business meeting will be held on January 31st to determine how to fill the positions being vacated by both Moran and Mayor Julie Akins. Mayor Akins also resigned effective January 27th via email just days earlier. The council now has sixty days from Tuesday to select an Ashland resident to fill the vacancy.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO