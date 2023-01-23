ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

KVAL

Ashland Councilor resigns days after Mayor's announcement

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Councilor Shaun Moran has resigned his position effective immediately. The city confirmed they received his resignation via email on Tuesday. According to the city manager, a special business meeting will be held on January 31st to determine how to fill the positions being vacated by both Moran and Mayor Julie Akins. Mayor Akins also resigned effective January 27th via email just days earlier. The council now has sixty days from Tuesday to select an Ashland resident to fill the vacancy.
ASHLAND, OR
KVAL

Rogue Community Health cuts the ribbon on Medford dental clinic

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue community health is growing. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on their Rogue Main Street Dental clinic Wednesday. The addition of a second dental clinic in Medford will double their patient capacity in the city from around 5,000 to about 10,000. "The demand for dental service...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Woman arrested in connection to Grants Pass attempted murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a woman was arrested Thursday evening for hindering the prosecution of wanted attempted murder suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster. According to police, 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek was arrested and booked into Josephine County Jail. Police also confirmed Foster's...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KVAL

Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR

