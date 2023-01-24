Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
foxwilmington.com
Neighbors opposed to proposed development on southern end of Topsail Island
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The overwhelming majority of comments about a proposed development at The Point, the southern end of Topsail Island, have not been in favor of the Topsail resident hoping to build a nearly 17-acre family compound. “I think we’re all really disappointed,” one resident, Barry...
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves first step to possible purchase of Thermo Fisher Campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday evening, Wilmington City Council unanimously approved two items related to the first step towards the possible purchase of the Thermo Fisher building and adjacent properties downtown. The first is a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an Offer to Purchase contract with...
foxwilmington.com
Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Trying to find job opportunities can be difficult for those with offenses on their record, which is why Port City United is hosting an event called Fresh Chance Friday on Friday, Jan. 27. The event can possibly help you expunge items on your record and...
foxwilmington.com
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Patients recovering from strokes and other brain-related illnesses and injuries will soon be able to access a new specialty care center in southeastern North Carolina. Officials cut the ribbon for the new Novant Health Neurosciences Institute – New Hanover Wednesday. The facility is a five-story...
Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop
JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
WECT
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race. “If my differences bother people that bad,...
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
whqr.org
New Hanover County to purchase land for The Harbor 2.0 location
The land is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, not far from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will be used to establish a “medical detox facility”. Why "2.0"? The facility is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the original Harbor, which was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
WECT
Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments took place Thursday in a trial of a man facing a first-degree murder charge. Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020. Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Street. Stokes died...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
H2GO customers may experience water pressure reduction through Friday morning
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re experiencing a reduction in your water pressure, H2GO says not to worry. Technicians are performing maintenance on a water line Thursday evening. Work will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 3:00 a.m. Friday. H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in...
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WECT
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WITN
Gas leak shuts down streets, closes school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak in Jacksonville has shut down several street and has closed a nearby school. The leak near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas. Students at Infant of Prague Catholic School were evacuated from their building as...
WECT
Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
South Columbus High School senior determined to be victim of Tabor City homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An 18-year-old victim of a recent homicide in Columbus County was a South Columbus High School student. The victim was a senior at the school, according to officials. The homicide took place Monday afternoon on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City. Officers haven’t yet...
foxwilmington.com
Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service captures ‘fall streak’ clouds across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s always a reason to look up. Thursday afternoon, ‘Fall Streak’ (or ‘Hole Punch’) clouds could be seen across the Cape Fear. The unique cloud formations are caused when an airplane flying through a supercooled cloud deck transitions part of it into ice crystals.
Comments / 0