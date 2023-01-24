ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County. The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project. When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County to introduce a new four-way stop

JAKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There is a new four-way stop coming to Onslow County. The stop will be at the intersection of Murrell Brown Road and Ben Williams Road, which was previously a two-way stop. The two new stop signs will go up in the next few days, according to the NC Department of Transportation. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County to purchase land for The Harbor 2.0 location

The land is located at 1605 Robin Hood Road, not far from New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and will be used to establish a “medical detox facility”. Why "2.0"? The facility is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the original Harbor, which was the only medical detox facility in the region that provided services for Medicaid or uninsured patients and had staff trained specifically to handle withdrawal and behavioral health issues.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments took place Thursday in a trial of a man facing a first-degree murder charge. Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020. Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Street. Stokes died...
WILMINGTON, NC
Advocate

Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Gas leak shuts down streets, closes school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A natural gas leak in Jacksonville has shut down several street and has closed a nearby school. The leak near Chaney Ave and Warlick Street is currently under repair by Piedmont Natural Gas. Students at Infant of Prague Catholic School were evacuated from their building as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy