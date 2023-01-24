ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, MO

KOMU

Fulton and Blair Oaks advance to the Harrisburg Tournament final

HARRISBURG - The Harrisburg Tournament semifinals took place on Thursday. In the first matchup, Fulton took on the home team Harrisburg, which was a battle from the tip. Both teams established an efficient offensive game plan, and Harrisburg led at halftime. It was the same story in the third quarter, as the Hornets and Bulldogs exchanged buckets back-and-forth. Harrisburg led 50-47 entering the fourth quarter.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

Centralia, Hallsville girls advance to Harrisburg Tournament finals

HARRISBURG - Centralia and Hallsville both picked up wins on Wednesday night in the semi-finals of the Harrisburg Tournament. Despite an 18-point effort from Emma Wolken of Blair Oaks, the Panthers snuck away with a 47-44 win over the Falcons. After falling behind 21-11 in the first quarter, Centralia mounted a 10-0 run to tie the game.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Hickman boys wrestling falls to Jefferson City at home

Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches. After a 24-6 deficit through the first six bouts, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, won the seventh match by pin. After a forfeit win...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Hickman boys basketball dominates Helias in a 22-point win

After a tough 72-46 loss against Oak Park on Saturday, Hickman boys basketball bounced back and won its Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup over Helias (8-7) on Tuesday at home. Brock Camp led the Kewpies in the 69-47 win with 15 points, followed by Jordan Richardson with 14 and Langston...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Missouri cruises to win over Ole Miss behind red-hot shooting performance

Missouri responded to a 3-for-28 3-point shooting performance against Alabama with a scorching night from beyond the arc against Ole Miss. The Tigers tied their best 3-point shooting performance this season with 16 triples, which helped them to a 89-77 win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi. MU...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

No. 23 Missouri softball selected eighth in SEC softball coaches' preseason poll

COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference announced No. 23 ranked Missouri softball team finished eighth in the conference for the 2023 season on Thursday. The conference coaches gave Missouri 63 points in the annual pre-season poll. Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Kentucky ranked ahead of Missouri. Tigers look to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Special Olympics Missouri prepares for Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge

OSAGE BEACH - The 28th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K will happen on Saturday, Feb. 25. Participants, who are 10 years and older, will wear disco-themed costumes and swimwear will jump into the Lake of the Ozarks, according the press release. The plunge will begin at 2 p.m. at the Grand Glaize Beach at the end of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fulton Middle School principal to take over at Capital City this fall

JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City School District announced Thursday it has hired a new principal to take over this fall at Capital City High School. Beth Houf, the current principal at Fulton Middle School, will succeed Ben Meldrum, who will begin as superintendent of Blair Oaks R-II School District this July.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Winter storm heading to mid Missouri Tuesday night into Wednesday

Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Joe Farrell posted a forecast update Monday morning, read it here. This is a small update for Tuesday as the forecast only has minor tweaks from Monday evening. Winter Storm Alerts have been...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot

A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
LAURIE, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning

A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
MOBERLY, MO
KOMU

KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter storm predicted to arrive tonight, local crews are preparing

A winter storm in on the way, and in the mid-Missouri area, snow will likely develop tonight. The National Weather Service says a mixture of snow and rain will likely start in the Columbia area around 9:00 tonight. Snowfall will increase in the overnight hours, accumulating at a rate of about half an inch per hour between midnight and 3:00 a.m.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards

COLUMBIA − Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in Dr. King's footsteps. This year's event was dedicated to minister and professor Rev. Dr....
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Free school lunches may be in store in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Missouri lawmakers are pushing to make food provided by public schools free to all students. House bill 172, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), would require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. "There are many schools that are already at nearing 100%...
MISSOURI STATE

