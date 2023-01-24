Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Fulton and Blair Oaks advance to the Harrisburg Tournament final
HARRISBURG - The Harrisburg Tournament semifinals took place on Thursday. In the first matchup, Fulton took on the home team Harrisburg, which was a battle from the tip. Both teams established an efficient offensive game plan, and Harrisburg led at halftime. It was the same story in the third quarter, as the Hornets and Bulldogs exchanged buckets back-and-forth. Harrisburg led 50-47 entering the fourth quarter.
KOMU
Centralia, Hallsville girls advance to Harrisburg Tournament finals
HARRISBURG - Centralia and Hallsville both picked up wins on Wednesday night in the semi-finals of the Harrisburg Tournament. Despite an 18-point effort from Emma Wolken of Blair Oaks, the Panthers snuck away with a 47-44 win over the Falcons. After falling behind 21-11 in the first quarter, Centralia mounted a 10-0 run to tie the game.
KOMU
Hickman boys wrestling falls to Jefferson City at home
Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches. After a 24-6 deficit through the first six bouts, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, won the seventh match by pin. After a forfeit win...
KOMU
Hickman boys basketball dominates Helias in a 22-point win
After a tough 72-46 loss against Oak Park on Saturday, Hickman boys basketball bounced back and won its Central Missouri Activities Conference matchup over Helias (8-7) on Tuesday at home. Brock Camp led the Kewpies in the 69-47 win with 15 points, followed by Jordan Richardson with 14 and Langston...
KOMU
Missouri cruises to win over Ole Miss behind red-hot shooting performance
Missouri responded to a 3-for-28 3-point shooting performance against Alabama with a scorching night from beyond the arc against Ole Miss. The Tigers tied their best 3-point shooting performance this season with 16 triples, which helped them to a 89-77 win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi. MU...
Smithton R-6 School District Mourns Loss of Coach Sypes
Smithton R-6 School District noted the loss of coach James Darrell Sypes on Tuesday with the following message to parents and students:. The Smithton R-VI School Community was saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and longtime coach Mr. Darrell Sypes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
KOMU
No. 23 Missouri softball selected eighth in SEC softball coaches' preseason poll
COLUMBIA - The Southeastern Conference announced No. 23 ranked Missouri softball team finished eighth in the conference for the 2023 season on Thursday. The conference coaches gave Missouri 63 points in the annual pre-season poll. Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Kentucky ranked ahead of Missouri. Tigers look to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri football: 10 burning questions as the Tigers head into the offseason
Missouri headed into the 2022 season on a high note but ended it by barely becoming bowl-eligible, with several losses by 1 score and an extremely low number of combined points scored. Heading into the offseason, here are 10 questions to consider surrounding the program:. 1. How will play-calling improve?
KOMU
Special Olympics Missouri prepares for Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge
OSAGE BEACH - The 28th Annual Lake of the Ozarks Polar Plunge and Polar Bear Strut 5K will happen on Saturday, Feb. 25. Participants, who are 10 years and older, will wear disco-themed costumes and swimwear will jump into the Lake of the Ozarks, according the press release. The plunge will begin at 2 p.m. at the Grand Glaize Beach at the end of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.
KOMU
Fulton Middle School principal to take over at Capital City this fall
JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City School District announced Thursday it has hired a new principal to take over this fall at Capital City High School. Beth Houf, the current principal at Fulton Middle School, will succeed Ben Meldrum, who will begin as superintendent of Blair Oaks R-II School District this July.
krcgtv.com
Winter storm heading to mid Missouri Tuesday night into Wednesday
Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Joe Farrell posted a forecast update Monday morning, read it here. This is a small update for Tuesday as the forecast only has minor tweaks from Monday evening. Winter Storm Alerts have been...
KRMS Radio
Laurie Resident Hits Powerball Jacketpot
A resident in Laurie is a few dollars richer today matching all five of the white power ball numbers earlier this month. Officials with the Missouri Lottery say the un-named player was attempting to win the $1 Million dollar base prize, but added a Power Play and doubled it to $2 Million dollars.
kjluradio.com
One person extricated following car/semi collision near Boone/Callaway County line
A Fulton woman escapes serious injuries when she sideswipes a semi in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving on Route WW, near the Callaway County line on Thursday afternoon, when she crossed the centerline, striking the side of the truck. The impact forced the semi off the road where it struck a fence.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman sustains serious injuries in slide-off accident this morning
A Moberly woman suffers serious injuries when the pickup truck she’s riding in this morning wrecks just east of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Maya Stilwell, 22, suffered serious injuries when the driver lost control of the truck on a snow-covered Route M, causing the truck to slide off the road where it struck a tree, then came to rest in a creek.
KOMU
Moberly woman injured after crash on snow-covered road
RANDOLPH COUNTY − A Moberly woman was seriously injured following a crash on Route M Wednesday morning. Conar Maylee, 23, was driving his truck westbound with his passenger, Maya Stilwell, 22, just before 8 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. Due to the snow-covered road,...
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
kjluradio.com
Winter storm predicted to arrive tonight, local crews are preparing
A winter storm in on the way, and in the mid-Missouri area, snow will likely develop tonight. The National Weather Service says a mixture of snow and rain will likely start in the Columbia area around 9:00 tonight. Snowfall will increase in the overnight hours, accumulating at a rate of about half an inch per hour between midnight and 3:00 a.m.
KOMU
Columbia College gives MLK Community Service Awards
COLUMBIA − Columbia College honored two individuals and two groups during its fourth Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Awards on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes staff, faculty and community members who follow in Dr. King's footsteps. This year's event was dedicated to minister and professor Rev. Dr....
KOMU
Feelin' lucky: Marching Mizzou to perform at 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ireland
COLUMBIA — Just two months after performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Marching Mizzou announced Tuesday night it has been invited to perform in the 2024 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland. The band will also compete in the 2024 International Band Championship...
KOMU
Free school lunches may be in store in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Missouri lawmakers are pushing to make food provided by public schools free to all students. House bill 172, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), would require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students. "There are many schools that are already at nearing 100%...
Comments / 0