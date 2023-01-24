ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klax-tv.com

DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Walker tackles natural gas issues

Modernization and improvement projects to the City of Walker’s extensive natural gas system was the major topic of discussion at the regular monthly meeting of the City Council held on Monday, Jan. 9. The in-depth examination of the gas system, a network that serves customers across a wide swath...
WALKER, LA
wbrz.com

Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries

PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Power restored in Plaquemine after day-long outage

PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are still experiencing extensive power outages that began as a storm system moved into the area Tuesday evening. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials in Plaquemine shared an update from Entergy saying that crews found additional damage to the city's power grid that will likely make the repairs drag out hours longer than expected.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Mission Drive

One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Mission Drive on Thursday night, officials said. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3300 block of Mission Drive just after 7:20 p.m. Police on Friday morning...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate

BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge schools wants buses to go green

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of communities across the U.S. are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, and East Baton Rouge Parish is no different. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a news release stating that it hopes to use a $7.5 million 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase 19 new electric-powered buses.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man critically wounded in shooting off Hooper Road, officials say

A man is in critical condition after he was shot just off Hooper Road Thursday. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Corlett Drive and Marionette Drive just before 5 p.m. Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the man...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy