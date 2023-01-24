Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone
Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
wbrz.com
Chemical company says there was no risk to Ascension Parish community amid explosion
CARVILLE- There are still more questions than answers after an explosion at a chemical plant Monday night. People living near Honeywell Manufacturing plant say they were scared. "I was woke up by a BOOM. Me and my husband ran out thinking our car had exploded," Patricia Arnold said. "It shook...
theadvocate.com
Walker tackles natural gas issues
Modernization and improvement projects to the City of Walker’s extensive natural gas system was the major topic of discussion at the regular monthly meeting of the City Council held on Monday, Jan. 9. The in-depth examination of the gas system, a network that serves customers across a wide swath...
wbrz.com
Officials looking at how I-10 project will affect ferries
PLAQUEMINE - Some major changes could come to the Plaquemine ferry service within the coming months with major construction hitting I-10. “If there’s road construction somewhere, or there’s some kind of congestion causing events such as a crash or a closure, then we’ll see more people using the ferries," said DOTD official Rodney Mallett.
theadvocate.com
Pointe Coupee residents assess damage after tornado destroys three homes
Dressed Wednesday in hospital scrubs and a jacket, James Guidroz surveyed the wreckage of what had been his mobile home after a tornado in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday night threw him out of the home and destroyed it. Neighbors came by Wednesday to offer clothing and assistance. One friend...
City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
brproud.com
$800,000 price tag to fix Zion City pothole
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pothole in Zion City is getting fixed and residents couldn’t be happier. Tonia Causey and Alice Blackburn have lived in Zion City for over 60 years. They know the ins and out’s of the community including the not-so-famous pothole. The pothole...
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
wbrz.com
'Infamous pothole' in Glen Oaks will cost roughly $800K to fix
BATON ROUGE - A part of Blue Grass Drive in Baton Rouge is in really bad shape, and city officials say it will be a pricey fix. The street is cracked, the ground is uneven, and on top of that, there is a huge pothole that is a constant nightmare for those who drive near it.
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
wbrz.com
Power restored in Plaquemine after day-long outage
PLAQUEMINE - Parts of Iberville Parish are still experiencing extensive power outages that began as a storm system moved into the area Tuesday evening. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officials in Plaquemine shared an update from Entergy saying that crews found additional damage to the city's power grid that will likely make the repairs drag out hours longer than expected.
theadvocate.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on Mission Drive
One person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Mission Drive on Thursday night, officials said. Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3300 block of Mission Drive just after 7:20 p.m. Police on Friday morning...
wbrz.com
More stop signs coming to busy intersection under interstate
BATON ROUGE - An intersection with a lot of traffic is concerning to one Metro Councilwoman. Now the two intersections near the interstate at Louise Street are becoming three-way stops. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson is the pastor at McKowen Baptist Church which is right near the intersections. He says he...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge schools wants buses to go green
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of communities across the U.S. are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint, and East Baton Rouge Parish is no different. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System issued a news release stating that it hopes to use a $7.5 million 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase 19 new electric-powered buses.
wbrz.com
One person hurt in shooting off Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A person was reportedly hurt in a shooting off Airline Highway late Thursday afternoon. The person was reportedly found shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Southpark Drive, between Airline and Coursey Boulevard. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.
theadvocate.com
A huge dam would protect Baton Rouge from floods but expose others. Is there a better way?
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it is "taking a step back" from plans to build a 3.6-mile-long, $1.3 billion dam that for years has been proposed as a major protection against flooding in the Baton Rouge region. Instead, the Corps says it is considering a "non-structural plan" that...
theadvocate.com
8 arrested in Prairieville over Vicksburg, Miss., shooting of police officer, burglaries
Ascension Parish law enforcement authorities have arrested eight people wanted in connection with the shooting of a Vicksburg, Mississippi, police officer and burglaries in Gulfport. The suspects were captured Thursday night after a car chase from a home in Gonzales to the intersection of La. 44 and La. 42 in...
theadvocate.com
Man critically wounded in shooting off Hooper Road, officials say
A man is in critical condition after he was shot just off Hooper Road Thursday. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Corlett Drive and Marionette Drive just before 5 p.m. Baton Rouge EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the man...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge hopes Amazon will revitalize Florida Boulevard. What will that look like?
The announcement two years ago that Amazon would build a $215 million fulfillment center left Baton Rouge officials optimistic that the jobs and tax revenue provided by the center would serve as an economic jolt to a long-neglected corridor of the city. Officials are now moving forward with the creation...
