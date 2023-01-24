ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed

A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates

CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

LCSD1 Responds to ‘White Privilege Cards’ Incident

It was just three months ago that a Ku Klux Klan picture was removed from a Cheyenne English teacher's classroom, and now Laramie County School District 1 is working to repair the harm caused by another racist incident. According to a message (see below) sent out to all Carey Junior...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
