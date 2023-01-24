Read full article on original website
Laramie County Law Enforcement To Focus On School Zone Safety
Cheyenne and Laramie County law enforcement agencies have joined forces to raise awareness of school crosswalk safety, according to a release from Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak. The release says that on Monday, January 30, law enforcement will be in nearly every school zone in Laramie County between 7;15 and...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne reminds residents to remove snow surrounding homes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As Cheyenne and Laramie County prepare for another cold snap this weekend, city staff would like to remind residents that it’s residents’ responsibility to remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to Wyoming Statute 15-4-311, “Removing Snow; Persons Responsible; Cost,” “If the...
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed
A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
Shovel Your Walks or Pay the Cost, City of Cheyenne Reminds
Another round of winter weather is on its way, and the City of Cheyenne is reminding residents that it’s their responsibility to promptly remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to state statute, if you don't shovel your walks, the city can have the snow removed and...
capcity.news
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Targeting Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Public Schools Sails Through To Senate Floor
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed law requiring civics teachers in Wyoming public schools to present all races as equal, keep racial discrimination out of curricula and to laud meritocracy among people has cleared its first state legislative committee and now faces the Senate. Senate...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Don’t Push It! Putting Snow on Wyoming Roads Could Land You a Fine, Jail
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to put snow on state highways. WYDOT says it has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of way not only...
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
LCSD1 Responds to ‘White Privilege Cards’ Incident
It was just three months ago that a Ku Klux Klan picture was removed from a Cheyenne English teacher's classroom, and now Laramie County School District 1 is working to repair the harm caused by another racist incident. According to a message (see below) sent out to all Carey Junior...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Roadhouse Law: Bill Would Allow Use Of Force To Remove Criminal Trespassers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sometimes it’s a pastor’s duty to separate a troubled patron from the rest of the flock, said Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland. He was speaking during discussion about House Bill 126, which would clarify when it’s legal to physically remove...
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
I-80 Toll Road Bill Filed In Wyoming Legislature
A bill that could eventually lead to making Interstate 80 in Wyoming a toll road has once again been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read Senate File 160 here. It's sponsored by Sen. Cale Case [R-Fremont County]. Case sponsored a similar bill in 2021 which passed the Wyoming Senate on a 16-13 vote. But it was not approved in the Wyoming House. Another such bill went down to defeat in the legislature in 2020, losing on an 18-11 vote in the Senate.
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
Bill To Ban Trans Athletes From Girls’ Sports Filed In Wyoming
A bill that would seek to ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. A similar bill was filed in 2022 but died in the Wyoming House after passing the Senate. The bill passed the Senate on a 25-4 vote,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Airport Canceling All Of Its Flights Again For More Runway Construction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lisa Joe, of Cheyenne, booked a flight in December to get to a family reunion in Oregon in July, but her flight was unexpectedly canceled. It’s not another computer meltdown, like the FAA system outage that caused thousands of flight delays...
