Henry Mykel
3d ago
You never point a firearm at anything you're not okay hitting with a bullet. It didn't accidentally go off if you pointed it at a human being.
Related
State police investigate after suspect dies in encounter with Waukegan cops
Authorities say Waukegan police officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue in Waukegan. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; woman accused 'intoxicated:' complaint
MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in downtown Milwaukee in July 2022. The accused is Kimberly Williams – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged after teen fatally shot on South Side trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder and attempted murder after shooting two teens, killing one in West Pullman earlier this week. Police say Toney Mason III, 18, was arrested in Harvey after he was identified as the offender who shot and killed a 17-year-old during a robbery on Sunday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
Man charged with killing teen, wounding another during fake sale of boots
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges, after police say he shot two teens during a robbery in West Pullman on Sunday as the victims were trying to buy a pair of shoes through a social media marketplace.Tony Mason III is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.According to a police report, Mason had set up a sale of Adidas "Yeezy" boots to a 17-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in the 11900 block of South...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WISN
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County chase after hit-and-run crash caught on dash, bodycam
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared dash camera and body camera video of a brief police chase following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said in a Facebook post, that a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy located a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run...
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago man opened fire on group of teens trying to buy designer shoes from him
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly opened fire on a group of teens in a vehicle after stealing money from the driver who was trying to purchase shoes from him. Tony Mason III was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. According to prosecutors, a 17-year-old boy...
WISN
Video: Driver drags West Allis police officer during traffic stop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Video WISN 12 News obtained through a public records request shows the moment a driver dragged a West Allis police officer approximately 15 feet with his car. It happened in October near South 84th Street and West Greenfield Avenue. A West Allis police officer had...
WISN
Milwaukee police arrested kids 485 times last year for stolen cars, armed robberies
MILWAUKEE — New numbers show Milwaukee Police Department arrested children hundreds of times last year on suspicion of stealing cars and committing armed robberies. All of the numbers are for kids under the age of 16. In 2022, MPD said they arrested children 409 times for auto thefts and...
Brieon Green's family demand jail cell video be released
Brieon Green, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, died while in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail in June.
WISN
New video released in Milwaukee jail death
MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
WISN
Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MKE's presiding judge: Why courts are tied when it comes to reckless driving
If you get a traffic ticket in Milwaukee, you are likely heading to municipal court. There is now a new leader of the city courts, Presiding Judge Phil Chavez.
WISN
South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher was arrested after what the police chief would only describe as an "altercation with a student." South Milwaukee police are not identifying the teacher, pending a review by the district attorney's office. The incident happened Monday during school dismissal.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Dan Bice’s Reckless & Unfair Attack on Jennifer Dorow’s Son
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel violated its own ethics rules by naming Jennifer Dorow’s son in a story about the death of UWM student Cade Reddington, who died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication over a year ago. Michael Dorow, 19, has never been arrested nor charged. He has also never...
42-year-old man killed in Chatham shooting
A man was found shot to death Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side. About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 900 block of East 81st Street and found a man, 42, with a gunshot wound in his back, Chicago police said.
WISN
11-year-old recovering after being shot, shooter on the loose
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy, shot in the back and arm, is recovering tonight in the hospital, according to his family. Milwaukee police said the boy was inside the home on 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive when someone fired shots into the home. WISN 12 News spoke...
discoverhometown.com
Drug charges filed against Germantown resident
A 48-year-old Germantown resident is racing several drug-related charges in Washington County Circuit Court. Vue Pao Yang, 48, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 with possession with intent to deliver THC/use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
