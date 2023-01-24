ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Henry Mykel
3d ago

You never point a firearm at anything you're not okay hitting with a bullet. It didn't accidentally go off if you pointed it at a human being.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; woman accused 'intoxicated:' complaint

MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in downtown Milwaukee in July 2022. The accused is Kimberly Williams – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Center and Vel R. Phillips shootings; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Center and Vel R. Phillips. It happened around 6 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Man charged with killing teen, wounding another during fake sale of boots

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges, after police say he shot two teens during a robbery in West Pullman on Sunday as the victims were trying to buy a pair of shoes through a social media marketplace.Tony Mason III is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.According to a police report, Mason had set up a sale of Adidas "Yeezy" boots to a 17-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in the 11900 block of South...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot himself in Waukegan during attempted arrest: police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 32-year-old man fatally shot himself while struggling with officers during an attempted arrest for suspected car theft in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. Waukegan police officers were called to a currency exchange in the 3200 block of Grand Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WISN

14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County chase after hit-and-run crash caught on dash, bodycam

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shared dash camera and body camera video of a brief police chase following a hit-and-run crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said in a Facebook post, that a Kenosha County sheriff's deputy located a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Video: Driver drags West Allis police officer during traffic stop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Video WISN 12 News obtained through a public records request shows the moment a driver dragged a West Allis police officer approximately 15 feet with his car. It happened in October near South 84th Street and West Greenfield Avenue. A West Allis police officer had...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

New video released in Milwaukee jail death

MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

South Milwaukee High School teacher arrested

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A South Milwaukee High School teacher was arrested after what the police chief would only describe as an "altercation with a student." South Milwaukee police are not identifying the teacher, pending a review by the district attorney's office. The incident happened Monday during school dismissal.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Dan Bice’s Reckless & Unfair Attack on Jennifer Dorow’s Son

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel violated its own ethics rules by naming Jennifer Dorow’s son in a story about the death of UWM student Cade Reddington, who died of fentanyl and alcohol intoxication over a year ago. Michael Dorow, 19, has never been arrested nor charged. He has also never...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

11-year-old recovering after being shot, shooter on the loose

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy, shot in the back and arm, is recovering tonight in the hospital, according to his family. Milwaukee police said the boy was inside the home on 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive when someone fired shots into the home. WISN 12 News spoke...
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Drug charges filed against Germantown resident

A 48-year-old Germantown resident is racing several drug-related charges in Washington County Circuit Court. Vue Pao Yang, 48, was charged in Washington County Circuit Court on Jan. 24 with possession with intent to deliver THC/use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
GERMANTOWN, WI

