CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges, after police say he shot two teens during a robbery in West Pullman on Sunday as the victims were trying to buy a pair of shoes through a social media marketplace.Tony Mason III is charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.According to a police report, Mason had set up a sale of Adidas "Yeezy" boots to a 17-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon in the 11900 block of South...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO