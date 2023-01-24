Read full article on original website
wzmq19.com
Caregiver Incentive Project hosting meet and greet in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Michigan and the nation are continuing to see a shortage of care aid workers which can leave individuals and families who require caregivers in a stressful situation. The Caregiver Incentive Project is a non-profit organization in Marquette that provides opportunities for job placements. They work...
wzmq19.com
Exploring the art behind the Iconic Phil Niemisto statue
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The U.P. is a widely cultured place with a landscape of wonderful people from all different walks of life. Phil Niemisto was widely known as Marquette’s “Self-Appointed Maintenance Man”, washing windows and bringing smiles to everyone. Phil Niemisto was born in Ishpeming...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Food Co-op closing Marquette Baking Company storefront
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Baking Company is closing its retail space, but not closing the bakery itself. The Marquette Food Co-op owns and operates the MBC. Co-op General Manager Matt Gougeon says customer count at the bakery next to the children’s museum has not met their projections and doesn’t warrant the costs associated with running the storefront.
WLUC
Downstate man sentenced to jail for hunter harassment in Marquette County
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Washtenaw County man is serving jail time in Marquette for intentionally sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea is serving a 60-day sentence in the Marquette County Jail after pleading guilty to to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment.
wzmq19.com
NMU students work to solve real world crime
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – According to uncovered.com Michigan has just over 19,000 unsolved crimes, more commonly referred to as cold cases. The Michigan State Police has teamed up with Northern Michigan University in order to try and make that number a little smaller. Eight students at NMU have made...
fox2detroit.com
Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.
WLUC
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Professional poker player Joshua T. Thatcher of Gwinn will serve probation after pleading guilty to running an illegal poker room in Marquette. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, Thatcher was sentenced Jan. 19 to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty on Dec. 2 to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social, formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette.
wzmq19.com
A tasty U.P. tradition stuffed to the crust with Lawry’s Pasty Shop
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The U.P. is full of traditions like dog sledding, ski jumping, and even snowshoeing in mounds of snow. Another tasty tradition that has been around for a while is the art of the pasty. The tradition of making pasties hasn’t traveled far with Lawry’s Pasty shop. In Marquette, Lawry’s is the longest-running family-owned Pasty Shop in the U.S. and relative Adora Lawry has now taken up the role of the shop manager. “It’s been in the family since I think this is its 77th year”, said Lawry.
wzmq19.com
Ishpeming city manager explains why Al Quaal tube slide hill is closed
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WZMQ) – Ishpeming’s Al Quaal tube slide will remain closed again this year due to insufficient staffing. The tube slide is owned and operated by the City of Ishpeming. It operates on the hill leading toward Teal Lake in the Al Quaal Recreation Area. Ishpeming City...
ironcountyreporter.com
5 Upper Peninsula projects receive $5.9M from Natural Resources Trust Fund
UPPER PENINSULA – The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended $23.3 million in funding for 45 recreation development projects, including five in the Upper Peninsula. U.P. acquisition projects include Fort Wilkins – Keweenaw Point Acquisition, Iron Ore Heritage Trail – Single Track Trail Acquisition in Marquette County, and Lakeshore Campground Acquisition – Phase 2 in Schoolcraft County. Development projects include Iron Ore Heritage Trail Extension to Lakenenland in Marquette County and Pentoga Park Boat Launch and Iron Belle Trailhead in Iron County. Recommendations next go to the Michigan Legislature for review.
wzmq19.com
Gwinn man sentenced for illegal gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — Pro poker player Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., was sentenced Jan. 19 to 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty on Dec. 2 to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette. As part of his plea agreement, Thatcher agreed to forfeit to the State of Michigan all items seized from the location, including six poker tables, $13,050 in cash and other money held in bank accounts connected to the investigation of 906 Poker Social.
WLUC
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new housing project in Marquette Township is in its planning stage. A plot of land in Marquette Township off County Road 492 could be home to 48 single-family homes in the future. Ypsilanti-based Renovare Development is overseeing the project. “We have reviewed that project...
UPMATTERS
#1 Iron Mountain takes down #2 Negaunee
#1 Iron Mountain once again proved they deserved their top ranking when they hosted #2 Negaunee on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers topped the Miners, 58-47, to stay perfect on the season.
