Marquette, MI

Caregiver Incentive Project hosting meet and greet in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – Michigan and the nation are continuing to see a shortage of care aid workers which can leave individuals and families who require caregivers in a stressful situation. The Caregiver Incentive Project is a non-profit organization in Marquette that provides opportunities for job placements. They work...
Exploring the art behind the Iconic Phil Niemisto statue

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The U.P. is a widely cultured place with a landscape of wonderful people from all different walks of life. Phil Niemisto was widely known as Marquette’s “Self-Appointed Maintenance Man”, washing windows and bringing smiles to everyone. Phil Niemisto was born in Ishpeming...
Marquette Food Co-op closing Marquette Baking Company storefront

MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Baking Company is closing its retail space, but not closing the bakery itself. The Marquette Food Co-op owns and operates the MBC. Co-op General Manager Matt Gougeon says customer count at the bakery next to the children’s museum has not met their projections and doesn’t warrant the costs associated with running the storefront.
NMU students work to solve real world crime

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) – According to uncovered.com Michigan has just over 19,000 unsolved crimes, more commonly referred to as cold cases. The Michigan State Police has teamed up with Northern Michigan University in order to try and make that number a little smaller. Eight students at NMU have made...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Professional poker player Joshua T. Thatcher of Gwinn will serve probation after pleading guilty to running an illegal poker room in Marquette. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, Thatcher was sentenced Jan. 19 to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty on Dec. 2 to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social, formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette.
A tasty U.P. tradition stuffed to the crust with Lawry’s Pasty Shop

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The U.P. is full of traditions like dog sledding, ski jumping, and even snowshoeing in mounds of snow. Another tasty tradition that has been around for a while is the art of the pasty. The tradition of making pasties hasn’t traveled far with Lawry’s Pasty shop. In Marquette, Lawry’s is the longest-running family-owned Pasty Shop in the U.S. and relative Adora Lawry has now taken up the role of the shop manager. “It’s been in the family since I think this is its 77th year”, said Lawry.
5 Upper Peninsula projects receive $5.9M from Natural Resources Trust Fund

UPPER PENINSULA – The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended $23.3 million in funding for 45 recreation development projects, including five in the Upper Peninsula. U.P. acquisition projects include Fort Wilkins – Keweenaw Point Acquisition, Iron Ore Heritage Trail – Single Track Trail Acquisition in Marquette County, and Lakeshore Campground Acquisition – Phase 2 in Schoolcraft County. Development projects include Iron Ore Heritage Trail Extension to Lakenenland in Marquette County and Pentoga Park Boat Launch and Iron Belle Trailhead in Iron County. Recommendations next go to the Michigan Legislature for review.
Gwinn man sentenced for illegal gambling operation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WZMQ) — Pro poker player Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., was sentenced Jan. 19 to 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty on Dec. 2 to one felony count of Gambling Operations for his role operating an illegal poker room known as 906 Poker Social formerly located at 1200 S. Front St., Marquette. As part of his plea agreement, Thatcher agreed to forfeit to the State of Michigan all items seized from the location, including six poker tables, $13,050 in cash and other money held in bank accounts connected to the investigation of 906 Poker Social.
New Marquette Township housing development plan moves forward

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A new housing project in Marquette Township is in its planning stage. A plot of land in Marquette Township off County Road 492 could be home to 48 single-family homes in the future. Ypsilanti-based Renovare Development is overseeing the project. “We have reviewed that project...
