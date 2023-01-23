ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School bus driver arrested for allegedly downloading child porn

By By The Herald Journal
LOGAN, Utah — A northern Utah school bus driver is behind bars after being arrested and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Logan Police Department, 61-year-old Darrin Smith of Hyrum allegedly downloaded child pornography to a home computer in the fall of 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the downloads occurred on Oct. 6, 12 and Nov. 6, and were detected by investigative software.

“The communication with these IPs was direct and exclusive, meaning that my investigative computer was communicating directly and only with the suspect computer to download the files via the BitTorrent network,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Internet Crimes Against Children began investigating, which led to a search warrant.

Smith is employed with the Cache and Logan school districts as a bus driver, according to police. He was taken into custody on Thursday, and several items were seized as part of the investigation. Police said they immediately contacted the school districts about the arrest.

Police also said they do not believe that Smith sexually offended any minors during the course of his employment or otherwise.

Smith made his initial appearance in 1st District Court on Friday. He was charged with seven counts of first-degree aggravated sexual exploitation of a child.

Smith told the court he was “pretty sure” he was going to be fired from his job. Even still, Judge Spencer Walsh denied the appointment of a public defender due to Smith’s home equity.

Walsh ordered Smith to be provisionally held without bail. He is set to appear in court again on Monday where he can readdress bail before Judge Angela Fonnesbeck.

