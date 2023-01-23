Read full article on original website
wxxinews.org
Hickey Freeman workers could lose health insurance after iconic company fails to pay its bills
Some 200 Hickey Freeman employees could lose health insurance coverage next week after the company neglected to pay the premiums. They learned of the impending termination this week and complained to the National Labor Relations Board, alleging mishandling of paycheck deductions, and seeking immediate action. “It's been a consistent problem...
Town of Victor to appeal Eastview Mall court ruling
The decision to appeal, Supervisor Jack Marren says, came following a closed-door meeting with the town board earlier this week, with a sense of urgency.
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
Response to Springville fire highlights volunteer firefighter recruitment crisis
BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than a dozen volunteer fire companies responded to the apartment complex fire in Springville Monday night. One person was arrested and charged with arson. No one was injured. Crews from as far as Hamburg and Gowanda responded to the scene. "Years ago, we could handle...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
TSA hiring at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The TSA is looking for new recruits ahead of the spring and summer travel seasons. The agency is expecting to see a higher number of travelers in the coming months and need additional officers to assist with security. Both full and part-time positions are open with...
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans
Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County readjusts income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for seniors, people with disabilities
Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott on Monday said the Niagara County Legislature has passed two local laws to readjust the income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for seniors (65-plus) and people with disabilities, so more people can take advantage of the program – and those who are receiving the exemption do not lose them.
lthsvanguard.com
4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York
For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow.
Buffalo Police say they're seeing an increasing amount of auto sears
An auto sear, or a select fire switch, is a small device that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon.
Toxins found in fish in Lake Erie, highest in the country
A recent study by the Environmental Working Group found that fish in Lake Erie have 11 parts per trillion of a toxin called PFAS. The levels are one of the highest in the country.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
'Road to Recovery' program seeks volunteers to drive cancer patients to appointments
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cancer treatment is tough. Finding a ride to treatment shouldn't be. Karla Warburton was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2019. She had numerous appointments for chemotherapy and radiation. Family and friends took her when they could, but she was excited to learn about another transportation option called the "Road to Recovery."
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
