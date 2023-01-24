Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
Snow returns to Northern Utah
We kick off another stretch of active skies in Northern Utah thanks to a series of weather systems moving through our region.
‘What the elk’: Large herd of elk stops traffic briefly near Interstate 80
A herd of elk caused a little bit of traffic trouble Thursday afternoon when they congregated right next to Interstate 80 and later ran across Foothill Drive.
ksl.com
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells
TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
Video Captures Rare ‘Reverse Waterfall’ in Utah
I can honestly say that when I heard about this phenomenon I was shocked. Rivers flow backward but for some reason, I never thought this was a possibility... until now. A photographer caught this rare event happening in Utah earlier this month and it has the internet going crazy. It...
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
Utah’s snowpack is packing it on
Currently, our statewide snowpack average stands at 182% above normal.
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
kmyu.tv
Group blames increase in SLC auto-pedestrian crashes on decisions about street design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah has faced an epidemic of car crashes in recent years with this winter being particularly dangerous. A string of crashes beginning in November of last year has left four pedestrians dead, including an 11-year-old girl. October through December are three of Utah’s deadliest...
KSLTV
Lehi crossing guard pleads for drivers to slow down after children are almost hit
LEHI, Utah — Crossing guard Brytan Manges said in she and her students were nearly hit three times in a span of 10 minutes near Eaglecrest Elementary. “Me and kids had to literally jump out of the way,” Manges said. “We had several instances where there was just a small gap of kids on the sidewalk and someone decided to take that chance and drive through, so they didn’t have to wait 30 more seconds.”
If You Say These Words… You’re Definitely From Southern Utah!
If you say these words, you're DEFINITELY from Southern Utah!. Blue Hairs: People who are old. They probably have white hair, which they would probably use a blue shampoo to make it bright. "We waited for an hour at Chuck-A-Rama! All the Blue Hairs invaded!" Utah Road Block: When a...
Frigid air holding on before more active weather
We are halfway through the workweek. Last night and early this morning brought snow showers to northern Utah, creating a mess on the roads. With how cold it was, the snow ratios were high meaning we saw light and fluffy snow which helped the system that moved through to overperform.
kjzz.com
More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
kmyu.tv
FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
Will the Rio Grande train station get back on the rails?
A new proposal is on the rails forward to once again make the Rio Grande depot a working train station.
BYU Newsnet
Historic Utah snowfall a step toward drought control, government officials say
Utah government officials from the Department of Natural Resources and House of Representatives say recent historic snowfall and precipitation levels are not reasons to press the brakes on statewide and local conservation efforts. This month, the Natural Resource Conservation Service of Utah reported Utah’s snow water equivalent as 195% of...
kmyu.tv
Ski shuttle begins service as alternate to driving congested Cottonwood Canyons
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The past few months, skiers have voiced frustrations with packed parking lots and long waits in the Cottonwood Canyons. Starting today, January 26th, there's an alternative form of transportation up and down the mountains. The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is starting their operations. People can make reservations for Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude. All of February's booking dates are being released on January 30th.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
Park Record
Plans for a new uranium mill in Utah announced
Canada-based Western Vanadium & Uranium announced in a news release that it plans to build a “state-of-the-art” uranium, vanadium and cobalt mill in Utah to process ore “mined both from mines owned by Western and ore produced by other miners.” The announcement does not specify where in Utah the company plans to build the facility, only that it took two years to select and acquire the site, which was chosen “based on the support of local municipal and county officials.” While George Glasier, the company’s CEO, wouldn’t return our calls asking about the specific location, he told the Salt Lake Tribune it is planned for just outside Green River, Utah, near the site of a now defunct nuclear power plant proposal. It’s another twist in the weird Western politics surrounding uranium mills.
KSLTV
Wet winter leads to flooding at Bonneville Salt Flats
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Bonneville Salt Flats have flooded after all the rain Utah has had this winter. Geologist Jeremiah Bernau with the Utah Geological Survey has studied the Salt Flats for six years. He said this is the wettest he’s ever seen it. “It’s extremely diluted,”...
