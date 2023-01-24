ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

kjzz.com

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells

TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Lehi crossing guard pleads for drivers to slow down after children are almost hit

LEHI, Utah — Crossing guard Brytan Manges said in she and her students were nearly hit three times in a span of 10 minutes near Eaglecrest Elementary. “Me and kids had to literally jump out of the way,” Manges said. “We had several instances where there was just a small gap of kids on the sidewalk and someone decided to take that chance and drive through, so they didn’t have to wait 30 more seconds.”
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Frigid air holding on before more active weather

We are halfway through the workweek. Last night and early this morning brought snow showers to northern Utah, creating a mess on the roads. With how cold it was, the snow ratios were high meaning we saw light and fluffy snow which helped the system that moved through to overperform.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
DRAPER, UT
BYU Newsnet

Historic Utah snowfall a step toward drought control, government officials say

Utah government officials from the Department of Natural Resources and House of Representatives say recent historic snowfall and precipitation levels are not reasons to press the brakes on statewide and local conservation efforts. This month, the Natural Resource Conservation Service of Utah reported Utah’s snow water equivalent as 195% of...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Ski shuttle begins service as alternate to driving congested Cottonwood Canyons

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The past few months, skiers have voiced frustrations with packed parking lots and long waits in the Cottonwood Canyons. Starting today, January 26th, there's an alternative form of transportation up and down the mountains. The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is starting their operations. People can make reservations for Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude. All of February's booking dates are being released on January 30th.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Plans for a new uranium mill in Utah announced

Canada-based Western Vanadium & Uranium announced in a news release that it plans to build a “state-of-the-art” uranium, vanadium and cobalt mill in Utah to process ore “mined both from mines owned by Western and ore produced by other miners.” The announcement does not specify where in Utah the company plans to build the facility, only that it took two years to select and acquire the site, which was chosen “based on the support of local municipal and county officials.” While George Glasier, the company’s CEO, wouldn’t return our calls asking about the specific location, he told the Salt Lake Tribune it is planned for just outside Green River, Utah, near the site of a now defunct nuclear power plant proposal. It’s another twist in the weird Western politics surrounding uranium mills.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Wet winter leads to flooding at Bonneville Salt Flats

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Bonneville Salt Flats have flooded after all the rain Utah has had this winter. Geologist Jeremiah Bernau with the Utah Geological Survey has studied the Salt Flats for six years. He said this is the wettest he’s ever seen it. “It’s extremely diluted,”...
UTAH STATE

