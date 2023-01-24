LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's Irish Hill neighborhood. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO