Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLWT 5
Funeral arrangements made for Kentucky couple who died after Denny's sign fell on car
COLUMBIA, Ky. — The funeral for the couple who died after a Denny's restaurant sign fell on their car will be held this week. The joint visitation and funeral service for 72-year-old Lillian "Lynn" Curtis and 77-year-old Lloyd Curtis will be in Columbia, Kentucky, on Thursday and Friday. Thursday's...
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
wdrb.com
Celebration of Life scheduled for 3 Lebanon Junction fire victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Celebration of Life will be held next week for three Lebanon Junction fire victims. Eryn Toogood, her 6-year-old daughter Haisley Heath and 6-year-old Raegan Maraman, all died in a fire on Jan. 19. The Celebration of Life will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Feb....
wdrb.com
Norton hospital asking public to send cards, stuffed animals to child patients for Valentine's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day can be a lonely time for children in the hospital -- but employees at Norton Children's Hospital say you can make the day a little brighter. According to a news release, the hospital is collecting online cards to be given to patients at Norton...
wdrb.com
Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station
REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
signsofthetimes.com
Woman Killed After Denny’s Sign Falls on Car
Strong winds are being blamed for toppling a Denny’s sign that fell on a car, killing one woman and injuring two others. The sign in Elizabethtown, KY was captured on surveillance video as it fell 80 feet, the WLKY news station reports. “The sign actually hit the back seat,...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
wymt.com
Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”...
Wave 3
Bardstown Police Department donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to turn a drug bust into new curriculum. Their narcotics unit conducted a search warrant on someone growing marijuana indoors, with BPD confiscating several growing lights. Now, since there’s been a conviction, the department is donating the lights to a local high school.
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wdrb.com
Man shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's Irish Hill neighborhood. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.
wdrb.com
Police continue to search for suspect after teen shot in drive-thru at Louisville McDonald's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A McDonald's drive-thru lane became a crime scene Tuesday night. The Louisville Metro Police Department says someone tried to rob the business and shot a teenage employee in the process. Investigators are still looking for suspects. It happened at the McDonald's near the intersection of Preston...
WKYT 27
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
WLKY.com
2 plead guilty in connection to torture killing of Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have pleaded guilty in connection to the torture killing of a Louisville man. In September 2020, Jeremy Lind's body was found off Lentz Avenue. Lind had been kidnapped, beaten and suffocated. James Branham and Samantha Johnson both pleaded guilty to charges in connection to...
wymt.com
Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family is looking for a place to live after a fire took their home earlier this week. It happened Tuesday night in the Sloans Valley community of Pulaski County. Firefighters from the Tatesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department and the Parkers Mill...
WLKY.com
Man dies in Washington County, KY crash; police say snow may be factor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash in Washington County, Kentucky, and police say they believe snow may have contributed. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 555, south of the Mayes Creek intersection. They said a man lost control of...
WLKY.com
Funeral arrangements made for 6-year-olds, mother killed in Bullitt County house fire
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — Funeral arrangements have been made for the 6-year-olds and mother killed in a Bullitt County house fire last week. Services for all of them are being handled by Throwbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Raegan Maraman's funeral is on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Haisley...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Man arrested, charged with DUI after car crashes into Penn Station on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after sideswiping a vehicle and crashing into a Penn Station restaurant. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported vehicle vs. a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway around 6:40 p.m.
