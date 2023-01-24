ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Semi with girl scout cookies catches on fire in Pendleton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A semi trailer hauling girl scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton, Kentucky, early Thursday morning. According to the Northern Pendleton Fire Auxiliary, the cookies were taken in for recycling due to being damaged. The mess on the highway forced Pendleton County Schools to...
PENDLETON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
signsofthetimes.com

Woman Killed After Denny’s Sign Falls on Car

Strong winds are being blamed for toppling a Denny’s sign that fell on a car, killing one woman and injuring two others. The sign in Elizabethtown, KY was captured on surveillance video as it fell 80 feet, the WLKY news station reports. “The sign actually hit the back seat,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's Irish Hill neighborhood. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 plead guilty in connection to torture killing of Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have pleaded guilty in connection to the torture killing of a Louisville man. In September 2020, Jeremy Lind's body was found off Lentz Avenue. Lind had been kidnapped, beaten and suffocated. James Branham and Samantha Johnson both pleaded guilty to charges in connection to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Family loses everything in Southern Kentucky house fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One family is looking for a place to live after a fire took their home earlier this week. It happened Tuesday night in the Sloans Valley community of Pulaski County. Firefighters from the Tatesville Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department and the Parkers Mill...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY

