HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Adam Livesay of Covington, who is majoring in Economics - BS. Savannah Angle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Faith Nichols of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Armstrong of Williamsville, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Hayes of Covington, who is majoring in Health Sciences - BS. David Kahle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Information Technology - BS. Logan Arritt of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Kelly Dudley of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Ashlee Thompson of White Sulphur Springs, who is majoring in Media Arts and Design - BS. Spencer Phillips of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Sport & Recreation Management - BS. The post James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List appeared first on The Virginian Review.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO