cbs19news
Grants aim to enhance student learning experiences
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson Trust gave programs and projects at the University of Virginia nearly $1.4 million, in the hope of enhancing learning experiences for students. Some of the programs are already underway, such as a teaching program at Buford Middle School that introduces students to STEM...
wina.com
Current and Former CASPCA Staff and Volunteers Claim CASPCA is a Mirage
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has long been a source of pride for the Charlottesville community as a no-kill shelter with a hefty donor base. Last week, a letter from 57 current and former staff and volunteers at the shelter claimed that shiny reputation is a mirage. The letter writers, including multiple former high-level staffers, accuse CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter of creating a hostile work environment and allege “current animal care practices are deeply concerning and merit investigation.”
cbs19news
Grant funding for new Family Self-Sufficiency program at CRHA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is getting federal funding through a new program to help families reach self-sufficiency. According to a release, CRHA has been awarded more than $116,700 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Family Self-Sufficiency program will help...
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
cbs19news
Animal shelter reacts to letter to its board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reacting to recent news regarding leadership and animal care issues at the shelter. Dozens of former employees and volunteers have been writing and posting letters on problems they see at the shelter, such as a hostile work environment and poor animal care.
cbs19news
Animal Care Manager at CASPCA resigns over leadership concerns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Employees are beginning to leave the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. It comes as both current and former workers have raised concerns to the shelter's Board of Directors, citing major issues with leadership. The SPCA's Animal Care Manager is the latest to resign as confirmed by the...
cbs19news
UVA medical professionals address environmental health equity
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Panelists talking about environmental health inequity say that if the medical profession was its own country, it would rank fifth in global carbon emissions. This was the topic of discussion at Wednesday's University of Virginia Medical Center Hour. Dr. Ebony Hilton, an anesthesiologist, and pediatrician...
cbs19news
Seeking applications for energy efficiency upgrade grants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Area small and minority-owned businesses are invited to apply for funding to help them make energy efficiency upgrades. The Community Climate Collaborative is working with the Community Investment Collaborative on the Energy Efficiency Grants program. These grants can be used for upgrades to appliances, lighting,...
cbs19news
Committee hosting virtual forum on Burnley-Moran, Johnson school names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A virtual forum will be taking place Thursday regarding the ongoing review of the names of two Charlottesville schools. The Charlottesville City Schools’ Naming of Facilities Committee wants to hear from the community as part of the process to review the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools.
cbs19news
Eight applicants apply to fill Magill's seat on city council
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville City Council is still accepting applications for a new member, after the unexpected departure of Sena Magill at the beginning of January. Magill's resignation went into effect on Jan. 11, and her replacement will finish out her term through the end of 2023.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
NBC 29 News
Public Safety Operations Center Coming to Fashion Square Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New life is on the way for part of the former JC Penney building inside Albemarle County’s Fashion Square Mall. Tuesday night, the Albemarle Planning Commission heard a proposal to utilize the vacant space. “Albemarle County’s known for 15 or 20 years that there were...
cbs19news
CPD holds Walk-and-Talk on Hardy Drive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis took to the streets Thursday to talk to those living in neighborhoods hit hard by gun violence. Kochis and some officers spoke to community members on Hardy Drive to hear about their concerns and what they want to see from...
cbs19news
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce president stepping down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that President and CEO Elizabeth Cromwell is stepping down next month and moving to Massachusetts to embark on another journey. Her plan is to help with the Island Autism Center. She says that this was something...
cbs19news
BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: Local choir to perform at Carnegie Hall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Next month, the Church of the Incarnation is performing at Carnegie Hall with Valimar Jansen. They will be performing a two hour concert featuring a wide variety of genres from gospel to rock music. They will be amongst 250+ voices from around the U.S. The...
wvtf.org
Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year
A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List
HARRISONBURG, VA (VR) - James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Adam Livesay of Covington, who is majoring in Economics - BS. Savannah Angle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Faith Nichols of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Armstrong of Williamsville, who is majoring in Elementary Education - BS. Anna Hayes of Covington, who is majoring in Health Sciences - BS. David Kahle of Clifton Forge, who is majoring in Information Technology - BS. Logan Arritt of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Kelly Dudley of Covington, who is majoring in Marketing - BBA. Ashlee Thompson of White Sulphur Springs, who is majoring in Media Arts and Design - BS. Spencer Phillips of Hot Springs, who is majoring in Sport & Recreation Management - BS. The post James Madison University Announces Fall 2022 Dean’s List appeared first on The Virginian Review.
cbs19news
Student Athlete of the Week: Solo Mthethwa
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- When Solo Mthethwa steps onto the Orange County wrestling mat, he has one goal in mind: get one percent better. "You don't have to go for titles, you don't have to go for valedictorian or state champion, regardless of what your goals are, just keep improving everyday," said Orange County senior wrestler Solo Mthethwa.
cbs19news
Guerrero announces candidacy for state Senate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new name may appear on the ballot for the 2023 November General Assembly election in what's turning into a crowded race for a local state Senate seat. On Tuesday, J'Riah Guerrero announced his candidacy and campaign launch for the 11th District. He has a...
