thefastmode.com
Encryption to See Rise in Adoption Across All Verticals, According to Versa Networks' Sunil Ravi
The Fast Mode spoke to Sunil Ravi, Chief Security Architect at Versa Networks on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sunil joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Addressing Encryption with TLS Inspection: 5 Key Areas to Look Out For
The Fast Mode spoke to Sashi Jeyaretnam, Sr. Director, Product Management for Spirent Security Solutions on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sashi joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
Infovista Unveils NLA Cloud Platform to Unify Network Planning, Testing & Automated Assurance
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, unveiled the NLA Cloud Platform™ that unifies its network planning, testing, and automated assurance and operations products and solutions. Integrating data, workflows, and analytics across the network lifecycle and breaking the limitation of traditional siloed-solution approaches, the NLA Cloud Platform brings greater use case innovation, agility, and interoperability for CSPs’ throughout and across their next-generation fixed and mobile networks.
thefastmode.com
5G Profitability and Service Agility Depend on Hyper-Automated Operations Featured
5G promises to deliver improved business success for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by providing a foundation for increased service innovation, higher revenue, and agility. Together, 5G and edge will drive new complexity and requirements as consumers and enterprises alike demand superior and differentiated services and experiences. However, 5G networks, powered primarily by software, cloud, and programmable technologies, are an order of magnitude more complex than the previous generations of communications networks which largely relied on physical infrastructure. Consequently, to achieve profitability and agility, CSPs not only have to evolve their business models but also must reimagine their operations to manage the increased complexity and drive down operational costs through hyper automation.
thefastmode.com
SFR to Develop its 5G SA Core Network & Deploy & Resell 5G Private Networks with Nokia
SFR is to develop its 5G SA core network, and deploy and resell 5G private wireless networks with Nokia, a leading-edge communications solutions provider. As part of its ongoing 5G deployment, SFR has signed a strategic partnership with Nokia for the supply and integration of its cloud-native 5G SA core. This 5G network core will be deployed in 2023 and will enable SFR to provide its enterprise and consumer customers with ultra-low latency 5G advanced services.
thefastmode.com
Forward Networks Raises $50M for Digital Twin Technology
Forward Networks announced that it has secured $50M in Series D funding from top-tier venture capital firms. The company provides unique digital twin network modeling software that delivers security, reliability, and agility to large enterprise networks. Since its last round of funding in 2019, Forward Networks has quadrupled its customer...
thefastmode.com
Telescent, EXFO Partner to Enhance Network Automation Diagnostics
Telescent, a leading manufacturer of automated fiber optic cross-connects for data centers, and EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced their partnership, adding EXFO diagnostic capabilities to Telescent’s Gen 4 Network Topology Manager (G4 NTM), an automated interconnect system that provides accurate and proactive monitoring of network infrastructure leveraging a remote-controlled, reconfigurable fiber optic patch-panel.
thefastmode.com
AccelerComm to Demo Solutions for 5G Satellite, O-RAN & MIMO
AccelerComm, the Layer 1 5G IP specialist, announced that it will be demonstrating its technology being used in a number of 5G scenarios at MWC Barcelona 2023 - supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency. Following on from a highly successful event...
thefastmode.com
India's Spectra Expands Commercial Deployment of TIP OpenWiFi Solutions
Spectra, India’s leading managed service provider, announced that it has expanded the commercial deployment of Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi solutions. Spectra is changing the managed service landscape in India, providing end-to-end network solutions that revolutionize the customer experience. Spectra is committed to driving the Indian government’s goal of making India one of the top ten countries in the world for broadband access.
thefastmode.com
Spark Partners with Ericsson & Red Hat for 5G SA Trial in New Zealand
Spark, New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services provider, together with Ericsson and Red Hat announced the successful completion of a 5G Standalone (5G SA) trial in New Zealand. The trial was delivered within an impressive three-month timeframe, demonstrating the ease with which standalone cloud-native solutions can be deployed....
thefastmode.com
[E-book] Insights Into the Future: Discover 11 Predictions for 2023 in the Telecoms World
11 predictions for the telecommunications industry. What is one of the most important success factors in any endeavor? First of all, planning your business in line with upcoming changes. That is why Comarch Telecoms has prepared a set of the most important predictions about the shape of the telecommunications industry in the future. Greater involvement of artificial intelligence and digital twins, as well as attention to deepening relations with partners involved in the provision of 5G services are just some of the topics discussed.
thefastmode.com
6G-IA, ETSI Partner to Advance 5G/6G Standards and Services
The 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) and ETSI have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding reflecting a strong mutual interest in bringing European research results for 5G, 6G and related technologies into the wider standardization landscape. The 6G-IA brings together a global industry community of telecoms and...
thefastmode.com
NOW Telecom Selects Nokia's Bell Labs Consulting for 5G SA Network Design
Nokia announced that NOW Telecom has selected Bell Labs Consulting, part of Nokia, to create a nationwide network design for 5G Standalone (SA) and design and planning for a national broadband network. As part of the agreement, Nokia will also design and implement a pilot 5G network at multiple sites...
thefastmode.com
Turkcell Upgrades to Ericsson Mediation Platform Systems
Turkcell affirms its longstanding partnership with Ericsson by upgrading to the Ericsson Mediation platform systems. This further supports Turkcell’s ongoing Business Support Systems (BSS) evolution journey and increases the capability of the network to handle data growth of the mobile network, delivering efficiency and management tools across the different generations of networks, including 5G.
thefastmode.com
BT Group, EE Select Hiya Protect for Spam & Fraud Call Protection in the UK
Hiya, the leading voice security company, announced a new agreement with the BT Group to provide the industry’s leading call protection service, Hiya Protect, for BT and EE users. EE is the first major carrier to select and implement Hiya Protect in conjunction with Ericsson since the companies announced their integration partnership.
thefastmode.com
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
thefastmode.com
5G IoT Connections to Reach 116 million Globally by 2026, says Juniper Research
A new study from Juniper Research has found that 5G IoT (Internet of Things) connections will reach 116 million globally by 2026; rising from just 17 million in 2023. It predicts that the healthcare sector and smart city services will drive this 1,100% growth over the next three years. The...
thefastmode.com
Amdocs Launches Subscription Marketplace for Comprehensive Array of Digital Services
Amdocs announced the availability of its Subscription Marketplace, which expands the breadth of Amdocs MarketONE to include not just entertainment, but a more comprehensive array of digital services. Already, top-tier communications service providers (CSPs) in North America, Asia and Europe, like Virgin Media, are leveraging this marketplace with pre-integrated top...
thefastmode.com
Leveraging 5G FWA mmWave Technology to Drive Rural, Suburban and Urban Connectivity Featured
Last October, Nokia announced the deployment of its FWA solution by nbn, a leading provider of copper, fiber, FWA and satellite services in Australia. nbn selected Nokia’s 5G FWA millimeter Wave (mmWave) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to deliver high-speed broadband service to homes and SMEs in rural Australia. FWA...
thefastmode.com
MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace
MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced the availability of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. MATRIXX DCP is a cloud native monetization platform that offers Communications Services Providers (CSPs) a...
