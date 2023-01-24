11 predictions for the telecommunications industry. What is one of the most important success factors in any endeavor? First of all, planning your business in line with upcoming changes. That is why Comarch Telecoms has prepared a set of the most important predictions about the shape of the telecommunications industry in the future. Greater involvement of artificial intelligence and digital twins, as well as attention to deepening relations with partners involved in the provision of 5G services are just some of the topics discussed.

2 DAYS AGO