Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Related
Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Lakers Fans Select Who Would They Want On Their Team Between DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., And Myles Turner
Lakers fans argued over which star they should target next among DeMar DeRozan, Bojan Bogdanovic, Gary Trent Jr., and Myles Turner.
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out
The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan on maddening loss to the Indiana Pacers - "We look overwhelmed"
The Chicago Bulls spent the last few days talking about seizing the moment and making sure they take every opportunity they can to rack up wins and move up the ladder in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they folded under the immense pressure put on them by the Indiana Pacers and lost 116-110.
ng-sportingnews.com
Raptors trade deadline targets: Bojan Bogdanovic strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto
Several teams will be monitoring how the Raptors operate ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, as they could be buyers or sellers depending on where they sit in the Eastern Conference standings. If Toronto's front office decides that it doesn't want to invest more resources into this group, then...
Yardbarker
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense
The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
FOX Sports
Banchero, Harris lead Magic to 126-120 win over Pacers
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Garry Harris made all six of his 3-point shots and added 22 points as the Orlando Magic held off a late rally and beat the Indiana Pacers 126-120 on Wednesday night. Bennedict Mathurin came off the Pacers' bench to...
NBA Teams Don't Want To Trade A First-Round Pick For Myles Turner, Says HoopsHype Analyst Michael Scotto
NBA insider Michael Scotto doesn't believe that the Indiana Pacers will get a first-round pick for Myles Turner.
This Heat-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
Some things are simply irreplaceable. Some NBA players are irreplaceable to their teams. Some people are, too. That’s deeply true on a personal level. It’s also true on a professional level. Yet, sometimes, their teams lose them anyway. If they don’t replace them, they could be in trouble....
Comments / 0