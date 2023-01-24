Read full article on original website
Virgin Media O2 Selects Juniper to Upgrade its Core IP Backbone Network to 800G Readiness
Juniper Networks announced that Virgin Media O2, one of the UK’s largest fixed and mobile service providers with approximately 50 million online media connections, successfully upgraded its IP core backbone network with Juniper – capable of supporting 800G. Virgin Media O2 is investing in sustainable infrastructure for the...
SFR to Develop its 5G SA Core Network & Deploy & Resell 5G Private Networks with Nokia
SFR is to develop its 5G SA core network, and deploy and resell 5G private wireless networks with Nokia, a leading-edge communications solutions provider. As part of its ongoing 5G deployment, SFR has signed a strategic partnership with Nokia for the supply and integration of its cloud-native 5G SA core. This 5G network core will be deployed in 2023 and will enable SFR to provide its enterprise and consumer customers with ultra-low latency 5G advanced services.
The Future of Drones: Mobile Operators as Enablers of Autonomous Flight Featured
The first petrol stations as we know them appeared in the 1920s - more than a decade after cars had already become a mainstay in America's burgeoning urban centers. Petrol stations and sprawling, well-paved road networks enabled longer, safer, and more reliable trips, unlocking the potential of the car. Today,...
Four Foundational Technology Trends to Watch in 2023 Featured
In recent years, the increased connectivity capabilities of massive data aggregation devices have led to a growth in the investment and adoption of emerging technologies and new applications. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, robotics, computing, and the intersection of these technologies have become a focus for many organizations, agencies, and companies across a multitude of industry sectors.
Leveraging 5G FWA mmWave Technology to Drive Rural, Suburban and Urban Connectivity Featured
Last October, Nokia announced the deployment of its FWA solution by nbn, a leading provider of copper, fiber, FWA and satellite services in Australia. nbn selected Nokia’s 5G FWA millimeter Wave (mmWave) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to deliver high-speed broadband service to homes and SMEs in rural Australia. FWA...
5G IoT Connections to Reach 116 million Globally by 2026, says Juniper Research
A new study from Juniper Research has found that 5G IoT (Internet of Things) connections will reach 116 million globally by 2026; rising from just 17 million in 2023. It predicts that the healthcare sector and smart city services will drive this 1,100% growth over the next three years. The...
Spark Partners with Ericsson & Red Hat for 5G SA Trial in New Zealand
Spark, New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services provider, together with Ericsson and Red Hat announced the successful completion of a 5G Standalone (5G SA) trial in New Zealand. The trial was delivered within an impressive three-month timeframe, demonstrating the ease with which standalone cloud-native solutions can be deployed....
AccelerComm to Demo Solutions for 5G Satellite, O-RAN & MIMO
AccelerComm, the Layer 1 5G IP specialist, announced that it will be demonstrating its technology being used in a number of 5G scenarios at MWC Barcelona 2023 - supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency. Following on from a highly successful event...
Data Center-as-a-Service Startup ECL Emerges from Stealth with $7M in Funding
Data Center-as-a-Service pioneer ECL announced the world’s first modular, sustainable, off-grid data center that uses green hydrogen as its primary power source. ECL will deliver data centers in 1MW blocks with 99.9999 percent uptime. The company also announced $7M in seed financing co-led by Molex Ventures and Hyperwise Ventures....
Connectbase, LB Networks to Provide Assured Ethernet Transparency
Connectbase, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announces its partnership with LB Networks for buying and selling connectivity with assurance. Through this partnership, Connectbase and LB Networks are able to provide an Assured Ethernet transparency option to connectivity buyers leveraging the Connectbase platform. Both buyers and sellers of connectivity will benefit...
Turkcell Upgrades to Ericsson Mediation Platform Systems
Turkcell affirms its longstanding partnership with Ericsson by upgrading to the Ericsson Mediation platform systems. This further supports Turkcell’s ongoing Business Support Systems (BSS) evolution journey and increases the capability of the network to handle data growth of the mobile network, delivering efficiency and management tools across the different generations of networks, including 5G.
Encryption to See Rise in Adoption Across All Verticals, According to Versa Networks' Sunil Ravi
The Fast Mode spoke to Sunil Ravi, Chief Security Architect at Versa Networks on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Sunil joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
India's Spectra Expands Commercial Deployment of TIP OpenWiFi Solutions
Spectra, India’s leading managed service provider, announced that it has expanded the commercial deployment of Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi solutions. Spectra is changing the managed service landscape in India, providing end-to-end network solutions that revolutionize the customer experience. Spectra is committed to driving the Indian government’s goal of making India one of the top ten countries in the world for broadband access.
Forward Networks Raises $50M for Digital Twin Technology
Forward Networks announced that it has secured $50M in Series D funding from top-tier venture capital firms. The company provides unique digital twin network modeling software that delivers security, reliability, and agility to large enterprise networks. Since its last round of funding in 2019, Forward Networks has quadrupled its customer...
Customer Experience Priorities for Brands in 2023: Predictions to Watch Featured
Vincent Washington, Vice President of Customer Experience Management (CXM) Best Practices Group at Sprinklr, shares insights into the evolving nature of customer experience, artificial intelligence, and digital commerce - as well as the most important customer experience (CX) priorities for brands in 2023, and what CX leaders should be considering for their own companies.
Mirantis Acquires California-based Startup Shipa
Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, announced that it has acquired the Santa Clara, California-based Shipa to add automated application discovery, operations, security, and observability to the Lens Kubernetes Platform. Lens helps eliminate Kubernetes complexity – accelerating mainstream developer adoption – and empowers users to easily manage,...
Telescent, EXFO Partner to Enhance Network Automation Diagnostics
Telescent, a leading manufacturer of automated fiber optic cross-connects for data centers, and EXFO, the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced their partnership, adding EXFO diagnostic capabilities to Telescent’s Gen 4 Network Topology Manager (G4 NTM), an automated interconnect system that provides accurate and proactive monitoring of network infrastructure leveraging a remote-controlled, reconfigurable fiber optic patch-panel.
SKT Launches Advanced Coffee-making Robot Powered by AI
SK Telecom launched ‘AI Barista Robot,’ an advanced coffee-making robot powered by AI, together with Doosan Robotics, a leading robot manufacturer in Korea. AI Barista Robot was developed by combining Doosan Robotics' robot manufacturing and service capabilities and SKT's advanced AI, big data and security technologies. The robot...
MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace
MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization solutions, announced the availability of the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform (DCP) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. MATRIXX DCP is a cloud native monetization platform that offers Communications Services Providers (CSPs) a...
Uruguay's Antel to Trial VMware Telco Cloud Platform for 5G
Antel , the leading Mobile Operator in Uruguay is working with VMware for a use case driven trial using the VMware Telco Cloud Platform to support a Proof of Concept (PoC). With the emergence of 5G, communications service providers (CoSPs) have the opportunity to develop new business models, and engage with a larger ecosystem of partners to deliver new and disruptive services that are more relevant in the digital world. This transformation requires a virtualized and containerized telco cloud architecture to modernize legacy networks.
