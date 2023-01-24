Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Amdocs Launches Subscription Marketplace for Comprehensive Array of Digital Services
Amdocs announced the availability of its Subscription Marketplace, which expands the breadth of Amdocs MarketONE to include not just entertainment, but a more comprehensive array of digital services. Already, top-tier communications service providers (CSPs) in North America, Asia and Europe, like Virgin Media, are leveraging this marketplace with pre-integrated top...
thefastmode.com
India's Spectra Expands Commercial Deployment of TIP OpenWiFi Solutions
Spectra, India’s leading managed service provider, announced that it has expanded the commercial deployment of Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi solutions. Spectra is changing the managed service landscape in India, providing end-to-end network solutions that revolutionize the customer experience. Spectra is committed to driving the Indian government’s goal of making India one of the top ten countries in the world for broadband access.
thefastmode.com
Spark Partners with Ericsson & Red Hat for 5G SA Trial in New Zealand
Spark, New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and digital services provider, together with Ericsson and Red Hat announced the successful completion of a 5G Standalone (5G SA) trial in New Zealand. The trial was delivered within an impressive three-month timeframe, demonstrating the ease with which standalone cloud-native solutions can be deployed....
thefastmode.com
The Future of Drones: Mobile Operators as Enablers of Autonomous Flight Featured
The first petrol stations as we know them appeared in the 1920s - more than a decade after cars had already become a mainstay in America's burgeoning urban centers. Petrol stations and sprawling, well-paved road networks enabled longer, safer, and more reliable trips, unlocking the potential of the car. Today,...
thefastmode.com
Leveraging 5G FWA mmWave Technology to Drive Rural, Suburban and Urban Connectivity Featured
Last October, Nokia announced the deployment of its FWA solution by nbn, a leading provider of copper, fiber, FWA and satellite services in Australia. nbn selected Nokia’s 5G FWA millimeter Wave (mmWave) Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) to deliver high-speed broadband service to homes and SMEs in rural Australia. FWA...
thefastmode.com
AccelerComm to Demo Solutions for 5G Satellite, O-RAN & MIMO
AccelerComm, the Layer 1 5G IP specialist, announced that it will be demonstrating its technology being used in a number of 5G scenarios at MWC Barcelona 2023 - supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency. Following on from a highly successful event...
thefastmode.com
Virgin Media O2 Selects Juniper to Upgrade its Core IP Backbone Network to 800G Readiness
Juniper Networks announced that Virgin Media O2, one of the UK’s largest fixed and mobile service providers with approximately 50 million online media connections, successfully upgraded its IP core backbone network with Juniper – capable of supporting 800G. Virgin Media O2 is investing in sustainable infrastructure for the...
thefastmode.com
5G Profitability and Service Agility Depend on Hyper-Automated Operations Featured
5G promises to deliver improved business success for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by providing a foundation for increased service innovation, higher revenue, and agility. Together, 5G and edge will drive new complexity and requirements as consumers and enterprises alike demand superior and differentiated services and experiences. However, 5G networks, powered primarily by software, cloud, and programmable technologies, are an order of magnitude more complex than the previous generations of communications networks which largely relied on physical infrastructure. Consequently, to achieve profitability and agility, CSPs not only have to evolve their business models but also must reimagine their operations to manage the increased complexity and drive down operational costs through hyper automation.
thefastmode.com
6G-IA, ETSI Partner to Advance 5G/6G Standards and Services
The 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G-IA) and ETSI have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding reflecting a strong mutual interest in bringing European research results for 5G, 6G and related technologies into the wider standardization landscape. The 6G-IA brings together a global industry community of telecoms and...
thefastmode.com
SGS Telekom to Resell Aryaka's Solutions
Aryaka announced it has expanded its partnership with SGS Telekom, a leading global provider of edge connectivity offering last-mile Internet access and networking services to enterprises, hotel chains, retail chains, system integrators, managed service providers (MSPs) and SD-WAN providers. Over the years, Aryaka has partnered with SGS Telekom to procure...
thefastmode.com
Forward Networks Raises $50M for Digital Twin Technology
Forward Networks announced that it has secured $50M in Series D funding from top-tier venture capital firms. The company provides unique digital twin network modeling software that delivers security, reliability, and agility to large enterprise networks. Since its last round of funding in 2019, Forward Networks has quadrupled its customer...
thefastmode.com
Infovista Unveils NLA Cloud Platform to Unify Network Planning, Testing & Automated Assurance
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, unveiled the NLA Cloud Platform™ that unifies its network planning, testing, and automated assurance and operations products and solutions. Integrating data, workflows, and analytics across the network lifecycle and breaking the limitation of traditional siloed-solution approaches, the NLA Cloud Platform brings greater use case innovation, agility, and interoperability for CSPs’ throughout and across their next-generation fixed and mobile networks.
thefastmode.com
5G IoT Connections to Reach 116 million Globally by 2026, says Juniper Research
A new study from Juniper Research has found that 5G IoT (Internet of Things) connections will reach 116 million globally by 2026; rising from just 17 million in 2023. It predicts that the healthcare sector and smart city services will drive this 1,100% growth over the next three years. The...
thefastmode.com
NOW Telecom Selects Nokia's Bell Labs Consulting for 5G SA Network Design
Nokia announced that NOW Telecom has selected Bell Labs Consulting, part of Nokia, to create a nationwide network design for 5G Standalone (SA) and design and planning for a national broadband network. As part of the agreement, Nokia will also design and implement a pilot 5G network at multiple sites...
thefastmode.com
Uruguay's Antel to Trial VMware Telco Cloud Platform for 5G
Antel , the leading Mobile Operator in Uruguay is working with VMware for a use case driven trial using the VMware Telco Cloud Platform to support a Proof of Concept (PoC). With the emergence of 5G, communications service providers (CoSPs) have the opportunity to develop new business models, and engage with a larger ecosystem of partners to deliver new and disruptive services that are more relevant in the digital world. This transformation requires a virtualized and containerized telco cloud architecture to modernize legacy networks.
thefastmode.com
Four Foundational Technology Trends to Watch in 2023 Featured
In recent years, the increased connectivity capabilities of massive data aggregation devices have led to a growth in the investment and adoption of emerging technologies and new applications. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), automation, robotics, computing, and the intersection of these technologies have become a focus for many organizations, agencies, and companies across a multitude of industry sectors.
thefastmode.com
Customer Experience Priorities for Brands in 2023: Predictions to Watch Featured
Vincent Washington, Vice President of Customer Experience Management (CXM) Best Practices Group at Sprinklr, shares insights into the evolving nature of customer experience, artificial intelligence, and digital commerce - as well as the most important customer experience (CX) priorities for brands in 2023, and what CX leaders should be considering for their own companies.
thefastmode.com
Mirantis Acquires California-based Startup Shipa
Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, announced that it has acquired the Santa Clara, California-based Shipa to add automated application discovery, operations, security, and observability to the Lens Kubernetes Platform. Lens helps eliminate Kubernetes complexity – accelerating mainstream developer adoption – and empowers users to easily manage,...
thefastmode.com
BT Group, EE Select Hiya Protect for Spam & Fraud Call Protection in the UK
Hiya, the leading voice security company, announced a new agreement with the BT Group to provide the industry’s leading call protection service, Hiya Protect, for BT and EE users. EE is the first major carrier to select and implement Hiya Protect in conjunction with Ericsson since the companies announced their integration partnership.
thefastmode.com
[E-book] Insights Into the Future: Discover 11 Predictions for 2023 in the Telecoms World
11 predictions for the telecommunications industry. What is one of the most important success factors in any endeavor? First of all, planning your business in line with upcoming changes. That is why Comarch Telecoms has prepared a set of the most important predictions about the shape of the telecommunications industry in the future. Greater involvement of artificial intelligence and digital twins, as well as attention to deepening relations with partners involved in the provision of 5G services are just some of the topics discussed.
Comments / 0