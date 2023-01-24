Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Badgers unable to break out of mid-season funk, lose fifth of last six
Devastating mid-season funks strike countless teams throughout the college basketball world every year. Each fanbase hopes their team can avoid dangerous skids in the thick of the season. Unfortunately for Wisconsin, the funk has hit hard in the form of injuries, inconsistencies, and most importantly, losing. Coming off of yet...
Daily Cardinal
Badgers fall on the road in rescheduled game against Northwestern
A pattern seems to be emerging for the Badgers this season. In every game that a typical starter is injured, Wisconsin (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) loses. Unfortunately, the pattern was further reinforced on Monday night in Evanston, as Coach Greg Gard’s team dropped another tight game, this time to Northwestern (13-5, 4-3) by a score of 66-63.
Daily Cardinal
Badgers take much-needed sweep over Minnesota State after 5-game losing streak
On Saturday and Sunday, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-7-1, 14-5-1 WCHA) faced off against the Minnesota State Mavericks (13-13-0, 7-13-0) at home and managed to spark another winning streak following five consecutive losses. They narrowly overtook the Mavericks Saturday, 2-1, before stampeding their way to a 6-0 victory Sunday. “We were...
Daily Cardinal
Evaluating every Badger quarterback heading into 2023
The Wisconsin Badgers’ surprise hire of Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell has given the program what they’ve desperately lacked in recent years — momentum. New offensive coordinator Phil Longo is bringing the “Air Raid” offense to Madison, which will represent a culture shock relative to the traditional plodding offenses that Badger fans have become so accustomed to. Longo’s system emphasizes passing. It’s built to stretch out receivers to create open windows in the defense.
Daily Cardinal
Tips for a successful spring
It’s time to spring into second semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and if you’re looking for some advice, here’s a shower of suggestions. School is hard, winter is cold and moist socks are uncomfortable, but finding ways to freshen up your school year isn’t an impossible task.
Daily Cardinal
How California floods affect Madison's shelves
Even throughout the cold winter months, shelves in Wisconsin’s supermarkets are perpetually stocked with lettuce, berries and citrus of all kinds. While Wisconsin's growing season might be over, warmer states such as California and Florida continue to grow produce that we enjoy everyday. Extreme weather events, however, may make it harder to find the seasonal produce we’ve come to expect.
Daily Cardinal
Alex Joers hopes to clear democratic 'roadblocks' during first term in Wisconsin’s Assembly
As a young student at Sauk Trail Elementary School in Middleton, Alex Joers could never have imagined that, in a couple of decades, he would have an office in the Wisconsin Assembly, advocating for public school investment. But, that’s exactly what happened when Joers was elected to his first term...
Daily Cardinal
Women’s March activists fight for abortion access in Wisconsin
Thousands of protestors marched down State Street and gathered in the Capitol rotunda for the Women’s March Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights decision that was overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022. Women’s March is a national organization that...
Daily Cardinal
La Follette School of Public Affairs proposes move to Music Hall
The La Follette School of Public Affairs plans to move to the iconic University of Wisconsin-Madison building, Music Hall. Musical Hall began as the first university library on campus, but the current state of the building is not suitable for a successful public affairs program, explained the Director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs Susan Yackee.
Daily Cardinal
Natural climate solutions: Using nature to lessen climate change effects
The current climate crisis presents a myriad of challenges: biodiversity loss, increased rainfall, flooding, erosion and extreme weather. The global scope of these effects paints climate change as a daunting threat, but turning back to nature could provide potential solutions, according to the United Nations. Land-based practices utilizing nature are...
Daily Cardinal
University Club reopens with new dining service: the Union Commons
The historic University Club building reopened on Monday, now operated by the Wisconsin Union. As part of the reopening, the University Club will add another union dining service called the Union Commons at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The Union Commons is located on the first floor of the University Club...
Daily Cardinal
Former NAACP president, Sierra Club executive director speaks at MLK Symposium
Benjamin Jealous spoke to members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison community at the Memorial Union as the keynote speaker for its Martin Luther King Jr., Symposium. The MLK Symposium, named after the civil rights leader who spoke in the very same hall in the 1960s, is held annually and features prominent Black individuals who have in some way advanced King Jr.’s fight. Past speakers include astronaut Mae Jemison and journalist Nikole Hannah-Brown.
