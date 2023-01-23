Read full article on original website
A lawyer accidentally called Elon Musk 'Mr. Tweet' in the Tesla trial; Musk said that's accurate
An attorney representing shareholders suing Elon Musk accidentally called him "Mr. Tweet" during Musk's testimony. The attorney, Nicholas Porritt, said it was a "Freudian slip," but Musk joked it was a fitting name. The trial is the result of a class-action shareholder lawsuit that alleges Musk committed securities fraud via...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of
When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details
The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter
Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
SpaceX employees say they are relieved Elon Musk is focused on Twitter because there is a calmer work environment at the rocket company
Some SpaceX staff say that when Elon Musk is hyper-focused on daily operations, it can create more work for them, per Bloomberg.
Elon Musk's attorneys argue his Twitter purchase has caused so much 'local negativity' that a class action trial should be moved from California to Texas
Elon Musk faces a class action lawsuit over tweets saying he secured funding to take Tesla private. His attorneys say the trial should be held in Texas instead of California to ensure fairness. Since Musk's Twitter takeover, prospective jurors are biased against the billionaire, they argued. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover...
Musk tells jury buying Tesla at $420 a share was no joke
Elon Musk on Monday told jurors that his 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 a share was no joke and that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was serious about helping him do it. Musk testified that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was "unequivocally, without question" supportive of his project, adding that the head of the fund told him that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was also on board.
Paul Krugman says Elon Musk's Tesla can never be a 'profit machine' like Apple, because there's no scope for that in the car industry
Tesla is never going to rival Apple or Microsoft as a "profit machine", according to Paul Krugman. It's impossible to establish an unchallenged monopoly in the car industry, the Nobel Prize-winning economist said. Tesla will never become a "profit machine" like Apple and Microsoft because there isn't the scope for...
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
'420 price was not a joke.' Elon Musk testifies again in trial over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand for a second day on Monday and attempted to explain the thought process behind his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018, pushing back at the idea that it was partly a joke.
Elon Musk says he counted on cashing in SpaceX stock to take Tesla private when he tweeted 'funding secured'
Elon Musk said he counted on selling SpaceX stock to take Tesla private when he tweeted "funding secured" in 2018. "SpaceX stock alone meant 'funding secured' by itself," the billionaire CEO said in a civil court Monday. Musk's notorious tweet has landed him in legal battle with Tesla shareholders who...
Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report
Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...
Abigail Disney says ‘extreme wealth is eating our world alive.’ She and Mark Ruffalo are among 200 millionaires calling for taxes on the ultra-rich
The Patriotic Millionaires called upon Davos conference attendees to address wealth inequality.
