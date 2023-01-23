ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Denies Report That He’s Thinking of Raising $3 Billion for Twitter

Elon Musk is swatting down a new story in The Wall Street Journal claiming that he has considered raising $3 billion to pay off a portion of Twitter’s debts. Conversations over the matter took place last month, the report said, and the potential investment figure may have clocked in below $3 billion. The social media platform has about $13 billion in debt, and while Musk has cut the majority of Twitter’s head count, its revenue has also fallen precipitously. Musk disputed the report in a Twitter thread on Wednesday in which he also railed against the “corpo media shills [who] clearly have their marching orders to write hit pieces on me these days.”Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Benzinga

Elon Musk Testifies Saudis 'Unequivocally' Wanted To Take Tesla Private In 2018 But Later Backtracked

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said that he was sure of support from Saudi backers to take the automaker private in 2018, but they later backtracked on the commitment. What Happened: Musk testified at a trial in a San Francisco federal court that he met with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory on July 31, 2018, reported Reuters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Elon Musk's attorneys argue his Twitter purchase has caused so much 'local negativity' that a class action trial should be moved from California to Texas

Elon Musk faces a class action lawsuit over tweets saying he secured funding to take Tesla private. His attorneys say the trial should be held in Texas instead of California to ensure fairness. Since Musk's Twitter takeover, prospective jurors are biased against the billionaire, they argued. Elon Musk's Twitter takeover...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Musk tells jury buying Tesla at $420 a share was no joke

Elon Musk on Monday told jurors that his 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 a share was no joke and that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was serious about helping him do it. Musk testified that Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was "unequivocally, without question" supportive of his project, adding that the head of the fund told him that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was also on board.
New York Post

Josh Kushner now ‘richer than Trump’ as billionaires Iger, Kravis take stake in firm: report

Jared Kushner’s baby brother will be picking up the check the next time he has dinner with his better-known sibling. Josh Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital, has seen his personal fortune soar to an estimated $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, after his firm secured a major investment from several billionaires. Disney CEO Bob Iger and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis were part of a group that paid $175 million to acquire a minority stake in Thrive Capital, the firm announced on Tuesday. The infusion of cash allowed the 37-year-old Kushner, who is married to supermodel and TV personality Karlie Kloss,...

