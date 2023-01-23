Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
5 Charming West Virginia Mountain Towns Perfect For A Day Trip From Washington, D.C.
There are so many charming towns to visit in the mountains of West Virginia. After 44 years of living there, I finally explored the state’s Eastern Panhandle. To say I was blown away is an understatement. Four to five hours from Charleston, 75 minutes from Washington, D.C., and an hour from Baltimore, this is one area you will want to take advantage of.
This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants to improve ecology across West Virginia
Two grants will be invested in various environmental projects in West Virginia, according to a release from the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito.
West Virginia, other states, sue over new rules for your retirement savings
West Virginia is part of a group of states that are suing the United States Department of Labor over a new rule for investment practices that they say "would allow employers and investment managers to invest employee retirement savings in a way that benefits social causes and corporate goals even if it adversely affects the return to the employee."
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia
Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
a-z-animals.com
West Virginia Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
The Appalachian Mountains’ natural beauty and the huge Shenandoah River are two of West Virginia’s most prominent tourist draws. Nonetheless, for people with allergies, it might be a difficult place to call home. Pollen counts tend to soar during allergy season because of the number of plants, the favorable climate, and the high levels of humidity.
West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight
A recent survey shows that Americans, and West Virginians, really do prefer driving over flying.
lootpress.com
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Daycare is essential to economic growth in southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley treasurer Billie Trump said his city is growing. Budget reports show a $10 million increase in construction, mostly renovations, between 2021 and 2022, and Trump reported new businesses are popping up. The city drew 18 percent more tourists in 2022 than the previous year, hotel and motel tax collections show. […]
cardinalnews.org
West Virginia lures remote workers with fresh air, lower costs — and an incentive program. Could this be a model for rural Virginia?
It’s the latest trend in economic development. Pay work-from-home workers to move to your county. Since they work remotely, they aren’t competing for jobs. And with incomes typically of $100,000 or more, they are not competing for affordable housing. Remote worker incentive programs are being tried all over...
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit
Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer
As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
wchstv.com
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; virus-related hospitalizations decrease
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total to 7,822 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 90-year-old man from Wayne County. a 70-year-old...
