Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase fined $3.6M for operating without registration in the Netherlands
Leading crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a $3.6 million fine for allegedly operating in the Netherlands without legal registrations with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). The Dutch regulator said on Jan. 26 that Coinbase’s operation in the Netherlands was illegal until Sept. 22, 2022. The exchange had failed to register with the DNB under the Dutch anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing act.
cryptoslate.com
Celsius gets approval to airdrop Flare tokens to eligible accounts
The U.S. bankruptcy court has authorized Celsius to distribute Flare token airdrops to eligible account holders. Flare Network is a Layer-1 protocol that connects decentralized data between chains. The protocol had committed to airdrop Flare native tokens (FLR) to wallets holding at least 1 XRP token as of Dec. 12, 2020.
cryptoslate.com
New York introduces bill to legalize crypto payments for state purposes
Legislators in New York introduced a bill in the local senate on Jan. 26 that could allow state agencies to recognize cryptocurrency as a legal payment. If the bill in question — New York Assembly Bill 2532 — enters law, it will allow cryptocurrencies to be accepted as payment in certain circumstances.
cryptoslate.com
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system
A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
cryptoslate.com
Federal Reserve denies membership to crypto adjacent bank Custodia
The Federal Reserve Board on Jan. 27 denied an application by Custodia Bank Inc. to become a member of the Federal Reserve System. The move comes amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny from the highest levels of the US federal government in the wake of industry-wide scandals like FTX and Genesis, which wiped away billions of dollars of retail and institutional investors’ money in 2022.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
cryptoslate.com
Robinhood confirms Twitter hack that promoted fraudulent crypto token
Robinhood confirmed that several of its social media accounts were breached earlier today in a statement emailed to CryptoSlate on Jan. 25. We’re aware of the unauthorized posts from Robinhood Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook profiles, which were all removed within minutes. At this time, based on our ongoing investigation, we believe the source of the incident was via a third party vendor.
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate Capital announces the suspension of Series A preferred stock dividends
Silvergate Capital, the parent company to the crypto bank Silvergate, has announced it will be suspending Series A preferred stock dividends as it hopes to restructure following heavy loses and FUD surroundings its exposure to several now defunct crypto entities. The company said Jan. 27 that it was doing so...
cryptoslate.com
Unredacted BlockFi financials show over $1.2B link to FTX, Alameda
BlockFi had over $1.2 billion in assets linked to bankrupt FTX and Alameda Research, according to financial documents mistakenly uploaded without redactions on Jan. 24. The documents, which were previously redacted, revealed that BlockFi had greater exposure to FTX than previously disclosed, according to a CNBC report. As of Jan....
cryptoslate.com
EU mandates banks to hold euro equivalent of crypto investments
EU lawmakers passed a law Jan. 24 that mandates banks invested in crypto to hold the euro equivalent of their crypto investments as capital, Reuters reported. The requirement will come into force in January 2025 to give banks enough time to adjust their finances, according to Reuters. The bill was approved with the purpose of eliminating the instability within the crypto sphere.
cryptoslate.com
Ireland’s central bank leader calls for ban on crypto ads targeted at youth
The governor of Ireland’s central bank has called for legislators to ban crypto ads aimed at youth, according to a Reuters report dated Jan. 25. Gabriel Makhlouf, Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, said that a “reasonable number” of young adults had invested their money in cryptocurrency. He added that there is an “uncomfortable” amount of advertising targeting youth.
cryptoslate.com
FTX creditors include Google, Meta, Circle, Genesis, govt. agencies
FTX finally revealed its complete list of creditors on Jan. 25 but withheld the names of nearly 9.6 million users in accordance with a court order. The defunct crypto exchange owes millions of creditors, including U.S. and international government agencies, law firms, banks, media outlets, charitable foundations, marketing agencies and more.
cryptoslate.com
Hoskinson reacts to push back against CoinDesk acquisition
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded to criticism over his proposed acquisition of CoinDesk by saying “[this] epitomizes the fundamental problem of journalism.”. Specifically, he was referring to an op-ed from crypto media outlet Protos, titled, “Opinion: Charles Hoskinson would be the worst thing to happen to CoinDesk,” which blasted Hoskinson’s take on overhauling journalism by changing the incentive structure through “veracity bonds.”
cryptoslate.com
UK mulls crypto legislation in first parliamentary debate on crypto in 2023
Uk lawmakers held a parliamentary debate on cryptocurrency and regulation on Jan. 25, but while lawmakers were quick to point out gaps in current regulation, relatively few details were given as to what regulation may actually look like. In a preamble to the debate published on the U.K. parliament’s website,...
cryptoslate.com
Argo Blockchain hit with class action lawsuit over IPO misinformation
Argo Blockchain investors have filed a lawsuit alleging that the crypto miner made misleading statements and concealed important information during its initial public offering (IPO) filing. The Texas-based Bitcoin mining firm went public on Sept. 23, 2021, after submitting the required documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
cryptoslate.com
SBF family, associates refuse to cooperate in FTX bankruptcy case as arrest details emerge
Associates and family members of Sam Bankman-Fried are refusing to cooperate in FTX’s bankruptcy case, according to a court filing dated Jan. 25. Following its collapse last November, the once-leading crypto exchange FTX entered bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Now, as part...
cryptoslate.com
Moody’s eyeing a scoring system for stablecoins
Moody’s Corp., an integrated risk assessment firm, will start looking at how it can ascertain the risk and health of stablecoins, Bloomberg News reported Jan. 26. The need to rate stablecoins comes amidst renewed pressure from governments and regulators around the world. Moody’s scoring system will have an analysis...
cryptoslate.com
Former UK chancellor Philip Hammond joins Copper exchange as Chairman
Philip Hammond who served as U.K. chancellor from 2016 to 2019, has taken on a new role as the chairman of crypto trading firm Copper, FT reports. The former U.K. chancellor has been an adviser and stakeholder in Copper since 2021. However, Hammond confirmed to FT on Jan. 26 that he has been appointed as Copper’s new chairman.
cryptoslate.com
Conflux surges 60% following integration with China’s Little Red Book
Conflux native token (CFX) has surged up to 60% in the last 24 hours, following the protocol’s successful integration with the Chinese app called Little Red Book. Conflux is a layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to connect creators, communities, and markets across protocols and borders. Little Red Book announced...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana and Cardano lead market recovery
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $23.04 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,046.4 billion — up 2.3% from $1,023.36 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap grew 1.7% to $443.07 billion from $436.03 billion. Similarly, Ethereum’s market cap gained 3.7% to $196.32 billion from $189.4 billion.
Comments / 0