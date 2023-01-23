North Haven PD: Hamden man used recycling bin to burglarize home

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police made an arrest on Monday in connection to a home burglary on Lynette Drive in North Haven, authorities said.

According to police, on June 18 th the suspect broke into the North Haven home by using a recycling bin to reach a first-floor window. Police said the suspect then forced entry into several locked rooms inside the home.

New Haven Board of Ed. security officer fires gun at teen who was breaking into his car: PD

Patrol officers later interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area surrounding the home for evidence of the break-in.

Detectives assigned to the case discovered similar characteristics to other burglaries both in and near North Haven. After sharing information related to the case with other agencies, officers developed a suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Xuanting Yan, 38, of Hamden who was charged with burglary in the third degree, and larceny in the sixth degree.

Mugshot of Xuanting Yan (SOURCE: North Haven Police Department)

Yan was arrested on Monday and is being held on a $75,000 bond. He will be transported to Meriden Superior Court, according to authorities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.