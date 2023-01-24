ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

University of Connecticut

UConn Takes On Xavier In Top 25 Matchup

STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's basketball team is hoping to carry over the momentum from Sunday's 30-point victory to Wednesday night's game at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies (16-5 overall, 5-5 BIG EAST) broke a three-game losing streak in a big way on Sunday, thumping Butler, 86-56, at the XL Center in Hartford. Wednesday's game offers an opportunity to make an even bigger statement as they play host to BIG EAST-leading Xavier (16-4, 8-1) at 6:30 p.m. (FS1).
CINCINNATI, OH
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Ring Magazine

Best I Faced: ‘Iceman’ John Scully

Long before he became a boxing personality and trainer, John Scully was a contender in his own right. Scully was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on July 28, 1967. He grew up in nearby Windsor, a small, middle-class town. “It was not a particularly tough place to grow up, especially compared...
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Former Bristol police officer opens second Lions Den Coffee Shop in Simsbury

Lions Den Coffee Shop, an Italian-style café in Southington with nods to law enforcement, opened its second Connecticut location in Simsbury on Monday. The café offers paninis, European and American pastries, smoothies, and coffee drinks representing flavors from various countries, including the Caramel Biscotti Latte and Mexican Mocha Latte.
SIMSBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

1 dead following Westbrook motel fire

WESTBROOK, Conn. — Fire officials report one person is dead after a fire early Thursday morning in Westbrook. The fire broke out at the Cabins Motel, located on the 1800 block of Boston Post Road. Boston Post Road was closed in the area of Old Kelsey Point Road due...
WESTBROOK, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Debate Over Who Could Occupy World War II Public Housing in West Hartford

In 1943, a dispute erupted between West Hartford residents and federal housing officials over whether or not African Americans should be allowed to live in the World War II public housing tract called Oakwood Acres. During this period, public housing tracts were created to shelter the many war workers and their families drawn to the Hartford area by the availability of defense-related jobs. The United States government funded these developments; therefore, local housing officials needed to abide by federal laws regarding occupancy. Federal Housing authorities eventually did require West Hartford to admit African Americans; however, town residents and leaders prevailed by specifying residency criteria in such a way as to maintain the demographic makeup of their virtually all-white community. Racist actions such as these, even when they occurred decades ago, have been factors in shaping the present-day demographics of West Hartford and other towns in the state.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Heavy Rain, Thunder to Follow Quick Burst of Snow

A heavy burst of snow has moved through the state, causing low visibility on the roads and difficult driving conditions. Conditions have improved. After the snow moves through, sleet and rain will take over with gusty winds and flooding also possible. Dozens of schools dismissed early ahead of the storm....
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation

Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
HARTFORD, CT
darienite.com

Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean

Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
DARIEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A gas line was struck in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WFSB) - A work crew hit a gas line earlier this morning on Main Street. This incident happened at approximately 10:33 a.m. Main Street is closed between Spring Street and Elm Street. Eversource and the fire department is currently operating on scene. There is no information at...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

