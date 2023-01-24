ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa

Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend

Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Good, Bad, Ugly from Iowa's heartbreaking loss to Michigan State

Iowa had its chances against Michigan State on Thursday night in East Lansing, but couldn't pull off the road win at the end. The Hawkeyes are about to enter a three-game home-stretch that could be a difference between Iowa securing a potential NCAA Tournament invite or not. Let's dive into the good, bad and the ugly from Thursday's game.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan hires analyst Kirk Campbell as new quarterbacks coach

News broke moments ago that Jim Harbaugh has promoted first-year analyst Kirk Campbell to the role of quarterbacks coach. Formerly the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion, Campbell spent two seasons with the Monarchs before making his way to Michigan last winter. Upon arriving in Ann Arbor he had a short lived reunion with Josh Gattis with whom he worked at Penn State while serving as an analyst for three seasons (2017-2019).
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach

The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy