Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Iowa
Michigan State will head into the second half of its Big Ten schedule one game above .500 after knocking off Iowa, 63-61, at home on Thursday night. The Spartans’ initial 10-0 deficit was the only double-digit margin of the game, and the gap never grew past four points in either direction through the final 12 minutes.
Juwan Howard press conference: Michigan coach reacts to Wolverines' loss to Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As has happened all too often this season, the Michigan men’s basketball team played well for stretches but couldn’t string together enough winning plays in another close loss. This time, the opponent was as good as they come: No. 1 Purdue. But they...
Hunter Dickinson, Joey Baker react to Michigan's loss to Boilermakers: ‘We're letting these games go’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men’s basketball players Joey Baker and Hunter Dickinson met with members of the media to discuss the Wolverines’ 75-70 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at the Crisler Center. Here’s what they said:. Dickinson on if the close loss...
No. 6 IU women's basketball had nothing to prove. But a win over No. 2 Ohio State leaves no more doubt.
BLOOMINGTON — No. 6 Indiana women's basketball didn't need to prove anything to anyone leading into Thursday night's top-10 showdown. Their resume already spoke for itself, and their status as a legitimate Big Ten and NCAA title contender was already cemented. But if you still weren't convinced, what transpired...
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend
Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
Good, Bad, Ugly from Iowa's heartbreaking loss to Michigan State
Iowa had its chances against Michigan State on Thursday night in East Lansing, but couldn't pull off the road win at the end. The Hawkeyes are about to enter a three-game home-stretch that could be a difference between Iowa securing a potential NCAA Tournament invite or not. Let's dive into the good, bad and the ugly from Thursday's game.
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's Loss to Indiana
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson talked to the media following his team's close loss to Indiana. Here is everything Johnson had to say following the game. What do you think of the fight you have from the seven scholarship guys?. Ben Johnson: "I thought we battled. I thought guys followed...
It was struggle for Indiana, but unlike many times in recent years, the Hoosiers found a way to win this one
MINNEAPOLIS — You can remember ‘em, can’t you, probably off the top of your head. Indiana State at home. At IPFW. The list goes on. Times in recent years when Indiana played poorly and lost. On Wednesday night at The Barn in Minnesota, the Hoosiers were without...
crimsonquarry.com
BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana men’s and women’s basketball seeding updates for Jan. 26
ESPN dropped their newest NCAA Tournament projections earlier this week... let’s take a look at where the Indiana men’s and women’s teams landed and learn a little more about who they may end up playing. Be sure to pack your overreactions!. Indiana MBB. The men are firmly...
BREAKING: Michigan hires analyst Kirk Campbell as new quarterbacks coach
News broke moments ago that Jim Harbaugh has promoted first-year analyst Kirk Campbell to the role of quarterbacks coach. Formerly the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion, Campbell spent two seasons with the Monarchs before making his way to Michigan last winter. Upon arriving in Ann Arbor he had a short lived reunion with Josh Gattis with whom he worked at Penn State while serving as an analyst for three seasons (2017-2019).
Sports World Is Praying For Big Ten Basketball Coach
The sports world is praying for a Big Ten men's basketball coach as he will miss tonight's game while recovering. Mike Woodson, the former NBA coach turned Indiana Hoosiers program leader, will be out tonight. "Indiana’s Mike Woodson will not coach tonight at Minnesota as he is recovering from ...
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
Webblog: Is there a leader in the clubhouse in Michigan’s QB coaching search?
If you missed our previous update on the quarterback coaching search, click the link below.Webblog: Early names of note in Michigan QB coaching searchWebblog: Barring a major.
Michigan State is keeping a close eye on 2025 Ohio QB Ryan Montgomery
Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has been keeping a close eye on 2025 Findlay, (OH) quarterback Ryan Montgomery lately. The rising sophomore talks about his interest in Michigan State and his relationship with Johnson.
45 years ago today: The blizzard of 1978
Snow that didn’t melt for seven months. Walking for 45 minutes to get half a block. Snowdrifts nearly covering entire living rooms.
14news.com
Otwell farmer hopes tractor on top of silo becomes area landmark
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jim Whitehead says his tractor on top of a silo has become the talk of the town. He had it put up there a few weeks ago with a crane. Jim says he got the idea from all his drives to Chicago when his daughter lived there about 30 years ago.
