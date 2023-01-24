News broke moments ago that Jim Harbaugh has promoted first-year analyst Kirk Campbell to the role of quarterbacks coach. Formerly the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Old Dominion, Campbell spent two seasons with the Monarchs before making his way to Michigan last winter. Upon arriving in Ann Arbor he had a short lived reunion with Josh Gattis with whom he worked at Penn State while serving as an analyst for three seasons (2017-2019).

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 44 MINUTES AGO