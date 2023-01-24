Read full article on original website
Related
datafloq.com
ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe’s largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. The maker of equipment to produce semiconductors has struggled to meet demand as top...
Goldman Sachs boss takes 30% pay cut to $25m amid turbulent year
Goldman Sachs has slashed its chief executive’s pay packet by almost 30% after a turbulent year that resulted in one of the largest round of job cuts in the Wall Street lender’s history. The bank revealed on Friday that David Solomon had been paid $25m (£20m) for 2022,...
datafloq.com
Nokia says is gaining market share, sees 2023 growth
HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia on Thursday beat quarterly operating profit expectations and forecast higher 2023 sales as the Finnish telecom equipment maker said it had been able to gain market share, benefitting from 5G roll-out in countries such as India. “We are taking market share now,” Chief Executive Pekka...
datafloq.com
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
datafloq.com
Japan’s Suzuki to invest $35 billion through 2030 in EVs
TOKYO (Reuters) -Suzuki Motor Corp will invest 4.5 trillion yen ($34.8 billion) through fiscal 2030 in research, development and capital spending to make battery electric vehicles (EVs), it said on Thursday. The Japanese automaker known for making compact “kei” cars said it would invest 2 trillion yen in electrification and...
datafloq.com
Politics aside, China’s CATL ramps up cell production in Germany
ARNSTADT, Germany (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL is putting down roots near the small central German town of Arnstadt, ploughing ahead with the ramp-up of battery cell production despite uncertainty over Germany’s future relations with China. The Arnstadt plant delivered its first sample cells to customers in December and...
datafloq.com
DCG’s crypto exchange Luno to cut 35% jobs amid harsh crypto winter
(Reuters) – Digital Currency Group-owned Luno said on Wednesday it would cut 35% of its total workforce, the latest in a slew of companies in the digital assets sector to reduce headcount to weather a slump in the cryptocurrency market. “2022 has been an incredibly tough year for the...
datafloq.com
SAP to cut 3,000 jobs, explore Qualtrics stake sale
BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business. SAP is the latest tech company to...
datafloq.com
Prosus, Naspers cutting 30% of jobs at corporate offices
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers are cutting up to 30% of jobs at their corporate offices, the Dutch technology investor said. The companies are the latest major technology-based firms to make layoffs, after Google parent Alphabet’s big cuts announced last week. “We...
datafloq.com
What Is A Residential Proxy?
You may be wondering, how do I suppress my IP address? The most common method is through a residential proxy. A residential proxy is a method commonly used to suppress the IP address of someone browsing the internet. This article further defines a residential proxy and some common benefits. Residential...
Comments / 0