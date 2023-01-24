ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

datafloq.com

ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe’s largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. The maker of equipment to produce semiconductors has struggled to meet demand as top...
Nokia says is gaining market share, sees 2023 growth

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia on Thursday beat quarterly operating profit expectations and forecast higher 2023 sales as the Finnish telecom equipment maker said it had been able to gain market share, benefitting from 5G roll-out in countries such as India. “We are taking market share now,” Chief Executive Pekka...
Japan’s Suzuki to invest $35 billion through 2030 in EVs

TOKYO (Reuters) -Suzuki Motor Corp will invest 4.5 trillion yen ($34.8 billion) through fiscal 2030 in research, development and capital spending to make battery electric vehicles (EVs), it said on Thursday. The Japanese automaker known for making compact “kei” cars said it would invest 2 trillion yen in electrification and...
Politics aside, China’s CATL ramps up cell production in Germany

ARNSTADT, Germany (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL is putting down roots near the small central German town of Arnstadt, ploughing ahead with the ramp-up of battery cell production despite uncertainty over Germany’s future relations with China. The Arnstadt plant delivered its first sample cells to customers in December and...
DCG’s crypto exchange Luno to cut 35% jobs amid harsh crypto winter

(Reuters) – Digital Currency Group-owned Luno said on Wednesday it would cut 35% of its total workforce, the latest in a slew of companies in the digital assets sector to reduce headcount to weather a slump in the cryptocurrency market. “2022 has been an incredibly tough year for the...
SAP to cut 3,000 jobs, explore Qualtrics stake sale

BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business. SAP is the latest tech company to...
Prosus, Naspers cutting 30% of jobs at corporate offices

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers are cutting up to 30% of jobs at their corporate offices, the Dutch technology investor said. The companies are the latest major technology-based firms to make layoffs, after Google parent Alphabet’s big cuts announced last week. “We...
What Is A Residential Proxy?

You may be wondering, how do I suppress my IP address? The most common method is through a residential proxy. A residential proxy is a method commonly used to suppress the IP address of someone browsing the internet. This article further defines a residential proxy and some common benefits. Residential...

