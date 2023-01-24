Read full article on original website
Related
datafloq.com
DCG’s crypto exchange Luno to cut 35% jobs amid harsh crypto winter
(Reuters) – Digital Currency Group-owned Luno said on Wednesday it would cut 35% of its total workforce, the latest in a slew of companies in the digital assets sector to reduce headcount to weather a slump in the cryptocurrency market. “2022 has been an incredibly tough year for the...
datafloq.com
Tesla plans $3.6 billion Nevada expansion to make Semi truck, battery cells
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $3.6 billion to expand its Nevada Gigafactory complex with two new factories, one to mass produce its long-delayed Semi electric truck and the other to make its new 4680 battery cell. The cell plant would be able to make...
datafloq.com
Japan’s Suzuki to invest $35 billion through 2030 in EVs
TOKYO (Reuters) -Suzuki Motor Corp will invest 4.5 trillion yen ($34.8 billion) through fiscal 2030 in research, development and capital spending to make battery electric vehicles (EVs), it said on Thursday. The Japanese automaker known for making compact “kei” cars said it would invest 2 trillion yen in electrification and...
datafloq.com
Prosus, Naspers cutting 30% of jobs at corporate offices
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers are cutting up to 30% of jobs at their corporate offices, the Dutch technology investor said. The companies are the latest major technology-based firms to make layoffs, after Google parent Alphabet’s big cuts announced last week. “We...
datafloq.com
Nokia says is gaining market share, sees 2023 growth
HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Nokia on Thursday beat quarterly operating profit expectations and forecast higher 2023 sales as the Finnish telecom equipment maker said it had been able to gain market share, benefitting from 5G roll-out in countries such as India. “We are taking market share now,” Chief Executive Pekka...
datafloq.com
Microsoft probes Teams, Outlook outage as thousands of users report disruption
(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating a networking issue that impacted multiple services including Teams and Outlook, with outage reports saying the platforms were down for thousands of users globally. Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking...
datafloq.com
SAP to cut 3,000 jobs, explore Qualtrics stake sale
BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business. SAP is the latest tech company to...
datafloq.com
What Is A Residential Proxy?
You may be wondering, how do I suppress my IP address? The most common method is through a residential proxy. A residential proxy is a method commonly used to suppress the IP address of someone browsing the internet. This article further defines a residential proxy and some common benefits. Residential...
Comments / 0