A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Goldman Sachs boss takes 30% pay cut to $25m amid turbulent year
Goldman Sachs has slashed its chief executive’s pay packet by almost 30% after a turbulent year that resulted in one of the largest round of job cuts in the Wall Street lender’s history. The bank revealed on Friday that David Solomon had been paid $25m (£20m) for 2022,...
Australia regulator to probe social media influencers for false endorsements
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s competition regulator said on Friday it would check whether influencers on social media platforms had failed to disclose their affiliation with the brands they were promoting. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it would look at more than 100 influencers after several...
DCG’s crypto exchange Luno to cut 35% jobs amid harsh crypto winter
(Reuters) – Digital Currency Group-owned Luno said on Wednesday it would cut 35% of its total workforce, the latest in a slew of companies in the digital assets sector to reduce headcount to weather a slump in the cryptocurrency market. “2022 has been an incredibly tough year for the...
Apple recommends these physical Security Keys to make your iPhone super protected
With iOS 16.3, Apple brought support to physical Security Keys for Apple ID. They provide extra protection for your credentials against phishing attacks. This feature was announced last year alongside other measures to make iPhone users feel more protected, especially those who might be attacked by governments or hackers. According...
Irish central bank chief calls for ban on crypto advertising
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s central bank governor urged lawmakers on Wednesday to ban the advertising of crypto assets targetted at young adults, likening crypto not linked to any underlying assets to a Ponzi scheme. A long-time critic of crypto assets, Gabriel Makhlouf said that while they presented minimal...
Brazil Justice Moraes fines Telegram for not complying with court order
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes fined on Wednesday messaging app Telegram for failing to comply with a court order that called for the suspension of accounts of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Telegram will be fined 1.2 million reais ($236,527), the decision said. The...
ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries
VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe’s largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. The maker of equipment to produce semiconductors has struggled to meet demand as top...
Microsoft probes Teams, Outlook outage as thousands of users report disruption
(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating a networking issue that impacted multiple services including Teams and Outlook, with outage reports saying the platforms were down for thousands of users globally. Microsoft did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption, but data from outage tracking...
Prosus, Naspers cutting 30% of jobs at corporate offices
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers are cutting up to 30% of jobs at their corporate offices, the Dutch technology investor said. The companies are the latest major technology-based firms to make layoffs, after Google parent Alphabet’s big cuts announced last week. “We...
SAP to cut 3,000 jobs, explore Qualtrics stake sale
BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -SAP said on Thursday it planned to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining stake in Qualtrics, as the Germany software company looks to cut costs and focus on its cloud business. SAP is the latest tech company to...
What Is A Residential Proxy?
You may be wondering, how do I suppress my IP address? The most common method is through a residential proxy. A residential proxy is a method commonly used to suppress the IP address of someone browsing the internet. This article further defines a residential proxy and some common benefits. Residential...
