Michael Levin, Ryan's Hope Soap Opera Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin played reporter Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of Ryan's Hope Michael Levin, an actor best known for playing reporter Jack Fenelli on the ABC daytime soap opera Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason Levin, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died on Jan. 6 at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York, due to natural causes. The popular drama Ryan's Hope followed characters Johnny and Maeve Ryan, who ran a bar called Ryan's, along with their children in New...
Washington Examiner
Broadway doesn’t need a casino. It needs better art
How does the old saying go? The chestnut from The Sun Also Rises — that bankruptcy happens gradually and then suddenly? Hemingway was right. If you need proof of concept, just look to Broadway. Nearly a dozen shows of varying prominence are closing this month, including ones based on...
‘Theater Camp’ Review: Ben Platt in a High-Spirited Mockumentary for Musical Theater Geeks
One thing Theater Camp could never be accused of is not knowing its audience. Hatched by co-directors Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman and their fellow screenwriters Noah Galvin and Ben Platt out of a string of sketches, an unreleased web series and an improvised short, this larkish comedy is laser-targeted for a highly specific niche. Musical theater geeks, aspiring performers and eccentric drama educators will find countless sweet-spot insider jokes in a film that conveys the love of its creative team for the milieu at every turn. For the uninitiated, its charms are more likely to register in fits and...
SIX, MJ, BEETLEJUICE and THE WIZ to anchor exceptional 2023/2024 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta lineup at Fox Theatre
Spectacular season includes HAMILTON, ANNIE, Disney’s ALADDIN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, FUNNY GIRL and LES MISÉRABLES. ATLANTA (Jan. 10, 2023) – Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta is proud to announce that the Atlanta premieres of the four-time Tony Award winning MJ, the Tony Award® winning and 2022 Grammy® nominated SIX THE MUSICAL and the Broadway smash-hit musical BEETLEJUICE will lead the 2023/2024 season at the Fox Theatre. The lineup is also set to featuring the return of HAMILTON, ANNIE, the Atlanta premiere of Harper Lee’sTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, FUNNY GIRL, and the revival of THE WIZ. Season options include the triumphant return of LES MISÉRABLES and Disney’sALADDIN.
Stage Adaptation of ‘Room,’ Starring Adrienne Warren, Set for Broadway This Spring
A stage adaptation of Room will come to Broadway this spring, starring Adrienne Warren. The play was adapted for the stage by Emma Donoghue, who wrote the original novel, published in 2010, and the Oscar-nominated screenplay for the 2015 film. The stage production features songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett, who also directs.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Cobra Kai,' 'Pinocchio' and More'Ms. Marvel': What That Post-Credits Visitor Means'The Marvels' Pushes Release to Summer 2023 as 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Moves Up Warren, who recently starred in the film The Woman King and who...
Anthony Rapp Reflects On Seasons Of Love And Loss In A Chilling New Show
The "Rent" star adapted his memoir "Without You" for the stage, looking back on his Broadway legacy and his mother's death.
