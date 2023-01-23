Recent weeks have been full of confusion for Woodlawn neighbors as Mayor Lightfoot announced, with little notice and no community input, that Wadsworth Elementary—a school closed under Rahm Emanuel—would be converted into a refuge for asylum seekers. These asylum seekers are being sent to Chicago from the U.S./Mexico border in a racist move by Texas governor Greg Abbott. As members of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) and as Woodlawn residents, we clearly see these maneuvers as attempts to pit local Black residents and immigrant communities against one another. This creates the illusion that our dire need for resources is in competition with one another, and distracts us from who is really pulling the strings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO