The Chicago Philharmonic’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ charms

Composer Tan Dun, born in Hunan, China in 1957, went from cultivating rice to joining an opera troupe. From there his ascent crossed both national and musical boundaries. He studied music in Beijing and later at Columbia University in New York City. His music is most striking for its combination of influences from both East and West with his score for the 2000 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” being one of his most famous works.
Emerging artists shine at HPAC’s 'Ground Floor'

At “Ground Floor,” a biennial exhibition spotlighting emerging artists from around Chicago at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., creators are given a boost during a pivotal moment in their careers. With nearly 100 works, the show features 20 recent graduates from Chicago’s top Master...
Peggy Rampersad, lover of life and academic administrator, dies at 89

Peggy Rampersad loved life and encouraged others to do the same. She embraced every day with remarkable strength, resilience, wisdom and kindness, and celebrated each day smiling and with love, laughter and wit. Peggy died at age 89 in Fredericksburg, VA, after a brief illness tipped the balance on her fragile health. Her beloved daughter, Gita Rampersad, was by her side.
One dead and nine injured in Kenwood high-rise fire

A fire Wednesday morning at the Harper Square Cooperative residential building, 4850 S. Lake Park Ave., has killed one person and injured at least nine others, Chicago Fire Department officials said. Shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, a fire broke out on the 15th floor of the Kenwood high-rise’s...
STOP demands #SanctuaryForAll for Woodlawn

Recent weeks have been full of confusion for Woodlawn neighbors as Mayor Lightfoot announced, with little notice and no community input, that Wadsworth Elementary—a school closed under Rahm Emanuel—would be converted into a refuge for asylum seekers. These asylum seekers are being sent to Chicago from the U.S./Mexico border in a racist move by Texas governor Greg Abbott. As members of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) and as Woodlawn residents, we clearly see these maneuvers as attempts to pit local Black residents and immigrant communities against one another. This creates the illusion that our dire need for resources is in competition with one another, and distracts us from who is really pulling the strings.
Coston Plummer, candidate for new local Police District Council, says community will set public safety agenda

Coston Plummer, home care worker and Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois and Indiana member, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings...
Julia Kline, candidate for new local Police District Council, talks accountability and public safety alternatives

Julia Kline, a former CPS educator and current independent coach and consultant, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
Doc Films needs $60K for new projection equipment, is adjusting screening schedule due to budget issues

Doc Films, the 91-year-old University of Chicago club that screens movies most days of the year, needs $60,000 for new equipment. Specifically, the projection booth needs three upgrades: a new control panel that will simplify the projectionist's job and ensure smoother beginnings and endings for the films, a new audio processor to improve sound quality of both traditional and 35 mm and to accommodate more modern audio options, and a new Digital Cinema Package (DCP) server for digital projection that handles audio, video and things like subtitles.
Harper Court Phase II construction start imminent

Developers plan to start building 300,000-square-foot Harper Court Phase II this month, with construction expected to finish by the middle of next year. Two firms, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners, announced reconfigured plans for the project last year. It is now to consist of a 13-story tower north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court. It will also take the place of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. — the restaurant it housed closed in 2012 — which is expected to be demolished shortly.
New music for organ offers much food for thought

Randall Harlow has been described as a performer-scholar. As a performer, he’s a specialist in contemporary music and has given many world premiere performances and regularly records for various labels. As a scholar, he was recently awarded a Fulbright Global Scholar fellowship and was the first person to conduct a comprehensive study of pipe organs in Greenland.
Cedille CDs spotlight Chicago artists

In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
