Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Marlene Fisher, U. of C. cybersecurity administrator, running for 5th Ward alderman
Marlene Fisher, a University of Chicago information technology (IT) administrator, Grand Crossing resident and master gardener, is running for 5th Ward alderman. “I’ve done a lot in the Grand Crossing community, and I plan to take that experience to the other neighborhoods in (the 5th Ward), managing each area’s distinctive, unique needs,” Fisher said.
The Chicago Philharmonic’s ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ charms
Composer Tan Dun, born in Hunan, China in 1957, went from cultivating rice to joining an opera troupe. From there his ascent crossed both national and musical boundaries. He studied music in Beijing and later at Columbia University in New York City. His music is most striking for its combination of influences from both East and West with his score for the 2000 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” being one of his most famous works.
Emerging artists shine at HPAC’s 'Ground Floor'
At “Ground Floor,” a biennial exhibition spotlighting emerging artists from around Chicago at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., creators are given a boost during a pivotal moment in their careers. With nearly 100 works, the show features 20 recent graduates from Chicago’s top Master...
20th Wards candidates talk development and the migrant shelter at Woodlawn forum
At a 20th Ward candidate forum in Woodlawn, two challengers and the incumbent joined community members for a wide-ranging discussion on housing affordability, development and the city-proposed migrant shelter. Held at the AKArama Foundation Community Service Center, 6220 S. Ingleside Ave., the Jan. 19 Q-and-A style forum hosted candidates Ald....
Peggy Rampersad, lover of life and academic administrator, dies at 89
Peggy Rampersad loved life and encouraged others to do the same. She embraced every day with remarkable strength, resilience, wisdom and kindness, and celebrated each day smiling and with love, laughter and wit. Peggy died at age 89 in Fredericksburg, VA, after a brief illness tipped the balance on her fragile health. Her beloved daughter, Gita Rampersad, was by her side.
One dead and nine injured in Kenwood high-rise fire
A fire Wednesday morning at the Harper Square Cooperative residential building, 4850 S. Lake Park Ave., has killed one person and injured at least nine others, Chicago Fire Department officials said. Shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, a fire broke out on the 15th floor of the Kenwood high-rise’s...
STOP demands #SanctuaryForAll for Woodlawn
Recent weeks have been full of confusion for Woodlawn neighbors as Mayor Lightfoot announced, with little notice and no community input, that Wadsworth Elementary—a school closed under Rahm Emanuel—would be converted into a refuge for asylum seekers. These asylum seekers are being sent to Chicago from the U.S./Mexico border in a racist move by Texas governor Greg Abbott. As members of Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) and as Woodlawn residents, we clearly see these maneuvers as attempts to pit local Black residents and immigrant communities against one another. This creates the illusion that our dire need for resources is in competition with one another, and distracts us from who is really pulling the strings.
Coston Plummer, candidate for new local Police District Council, says community will set public safety agenda
Coston Plummer, home care worker and Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois and Indiana member, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings...
Julia Kline, candidate for new local Police District Council, talks accountability and public safety alternatives
Julia Kline, a former CPS educator and current independent coach and consultant, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council. District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival offers pleasures in many sizes and styles
The fifth Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, billed as the largest fest of its kind in North America, takes place all over the city Jan. 18-29 and promises to be more diverse and exciting than ever. Puppet acts and artists representing 10 countries — Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland,...
Doc Films needs $60K for new projection equipment, is adjusting screening schedule due to budget issues
Doc Films, the 91-year-old University of Chicago club that screens movies most days of the year, needs $60,000 for new equipment. Specifically, the projection booth needs three upgrades: a new control panel that will simplify the projectionist's job and ensure smoother beginnings and endings for the films, a new audio processor to improve sound quality of both traditional and 35 mm and to accommodate more modern audio options, and a new Digital Cinema Package (DCP) server for digital projection that handles audio, video and things like subtitles.
Harper Court Phase II construction start imminent
Developers plan to start building 300,000-square-foot Harper Court Phase II this month, with construction expected to finish by the middle of next year. Two firms, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Company and Boston-based Beacon Capital Partners, announced reconfigured plans for the project last year. It is now to consist of a 13-story tower north of the Hyatt Place Chicago-South, 5225 S. Harper Ave., on top of the row of restaurants and shops around Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court. It will also take the place of the former Park 52 building, 5201 S. Harper Ave. — the restaurant it housed closed in 2012 — which is expected to be demolished shortly.
Chicago Public Schools seeks feedback on proposed 2023-24 calendar
Chicago Public Schools is proposing a 2023-24 calendar that’s very similar to this year’s, with an earlier start, a full week off for Thanksgiving, and a start to summer break in early June. District officials are giving families a week to weigh in, with a public comment period...
Adrienne Irmer struck from 5th Ward ballot over residency issues
The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners rejected an appeal from 5th Ward aldermanic candidate Adrienne Irmer over a finding that she was not eligible to run for that office due to residency issues; she will be removed from the Feb. 28 municipal primary ballot. Though Irmer lives in the 8th...
5th Ward candidates debate housing, social justice at Sunday forum
Fifth Ward aldermanic candidates have differing housing and development proposals, but the 10 who showed up to a Sunday, Jan. 15 forum agreed that trees in Jackson and South Shore Park should stop getting cut down. But much more of the debate at the forum, organized by the group Save...
New music for organ offers much food for thought
Randall Harlow has been described as a performer-scholar. As a performer, he’s a specialist in contemporary music and has given many world premiere performances and regularly records for various labels. As a scholar, he was recently awarded a Fulbright Global Scholar fellowship and was the first person to conduct a comprehensive study of pipe organs in Greenland.
Algonquin Apartments tenants sue Mac Properties over power failure and three-week building closure
Current and former tenants of the two Algonquin Apartment buildings that suffered a major power failure during a sub-zero cold snap last month have filed a class-action lawsuit against property manager Mac Properties. The Dec. 23 power outage knocked out the two towers’ water, electricity and heat for nearly three...
Murray Principal Greg Mason to retire at end of school year
After 30 years in education and 15 years as principal of Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., Greg Mason is ready to retire. As he wraps up his tenure and prepares to step down at the end of June, the search for a new Murray principal is well underway.
Parents, doctors wonder what's next after super-taxing childhood respiratory virus season
Erin Haddad-Null's 4-year-old son had a cold with a persistent cough for several days leading up to his birthday last year. A day after his birthday party, Oct. 23, he woke up significantly sicker, wheezing with labored breathing, and his parents took him to the Comer Children's Hospital emergency room.
Cedille CDs spotlight Chicago artists
In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0