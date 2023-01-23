The Ames boys basketball team showed it could hang with the best teams in Class 4A Friday after upsetting No. 8 Cedar Falls, 56-46, at the Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court in Ames. Ames showed the rest of the state it has enough talent and teamwork to defend its state championship with a dominant defensive performance against one of the best offensive teams in the state. The Little Cyclones held the Tigers to nearly 11 points below...

AMES, IA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO