New Jersey State

Amest Tribune

What we learned from Ames' 56-46 upset victory over 4A No. 8 Cedar Falls

The Ames boys basketball team showed it could hang with the best teams in Class 4A Friday after upsetting No. 8 Cedar Falls, 56-46, at the Harrison Barnes Gymnasium and Court in Ames. Ames showed the rest of the state it has enough talent and teamwork to defend its state championship with a dominant defensive performance against one of the best offensive teams in the state. The Little Cyclones held the Tigers to nearly 11 points below...
AMES, IA
