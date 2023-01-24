A video that is sure to bring tears to your eyes is going viral on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. Daniel Johnson, aka @fritojohnson89 on TikTok, can be seen cradling his premature son in the neonatal intensive care unit while singing softly to him. As he sings, the baby's tiny hands can be seen raising in a moment of worship. In the voiceover, Johnson explains that he was singing a worship song to his son when he made the incredible gesture. This moment is truly one that needs to be seen to be believed. Johnson, 33, was full of emotion when he held his newborn son, Remington Hayze Johnson, for the first time. He began singing a verse from the worship song “Hallelujah Here Below” by Elevation Worship.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO