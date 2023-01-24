Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Here’s what impresses kids at birthday parties
A new year of birthday planning is fast approaching — but some assembly may be required. The average kid’s birthday party involves 16 guests, nine presents and three hours of celebration. A recent survey of 2,000 parents with kids ages 3–12 found 73% say their youngsters are not so easy to impress. According to parents, kids expect their favorite foods (67%) and clowns or costumed characters (56%) for their birthday party, more so than inflatable playsets (44%) or laser tag (43%). As for party themes, 81% of parents receive a specific request from their kids, with unicorns (46%) rising to the top, and video...
karaspartyideas.com
Snow White party
Take a bite out of this adorable and enchanting Snow White party by Parisa Kaprealian of Pretty Please Design, out of Newport Beach, CA!. Featuring a rich red and yellow color palette that mimics Snow White and filled with the sweetest decor, this event is sure to stun!. So watch...
The Daily South
Dolly Parton's Mama Made Her Kids This Classic Cake On Birthdays
If birthdays require the best cakes (and they do), Dolly Parton deserves the biggest and most delicious cake there is. The singer-songwriter and philanthropist turned 77 today, and though she's busy recording her rock-and-roll album this week, we hope she takes a moment to enjoy a bit of cake. Just...
intheknow.com
Teacher demands mom invites 30 students to daughter’s birthday party: ‘This is ridiculous’
A mom is feeling pressured to invite her daughter’s entire class over for a party. She explained the situation Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her daughter is 8 years old and doesn’t have very many friends. Instead of a big birthday party, she wanted four of her close friends to come over for a fun gathering. But when her teacher found out, the teacher demanded the mom invite the whole class.
momswhothink.com
15 Best Activities To Do At A Sleepover For Kids
Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
pethelpful.com
Horse Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Because He's Not the Center of Attention
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Every parent has experienced their little ones throwing a tantrum. And yes, that goes for animal parents too. Tantrums can be thrown for something as little as a parent taking a toy away or because they can’t have ice cream for dinner. And the reason behind this horse’s tantrum is something we’ve seen before.
TMZ.com
Lil Baby Ices Out 7-Year-Old Son with Diamond Pendants to Match Collection
Lil Baby strives to be the most fly rapper in the game and that mentality obviously trickles down to his own children!!!. The Atlanta rapper recently hit up Icebox Diamonds & Watches, his home away from home, to lace his 7-year-old son, Jason, with a couple of new diamond emblems modeled after a pair of Baby's pre-existing pieces.
karaspartyideas.com
Disco Star Wars
The Force is strong in this groovy Disco Star Wars party by Ahzahdeh Neshat of Confetti & Sprinkles, out of Los Angeles, CA!. Featuring a retro color palette filled with fab Star Wars treats and decor, this event one you have to explore!. So call the Wookies, Jedi’s and more...
Upworthy
Touching moment dad holds and softly sings to his preemie baby for the first time in the NICU
A video that is sure to bring tears to your eyes is going viral on TikTok, and it's easy to see why. Daniel Johnson, aka @fritojohnson89 on TikTok, can be seen cradling his premature son in the neonatal intensive care unit while singing softly to him. As he sings, the baby's tiny hands can be seen raising in a moment of worship. In the voiceover, Johnson explains that he was singing a worship song to his son when he made the incredible gesture. This moment is truly one that needs to be seen to be believed. Johnson, 33, was full of emotion when he held his newborn son, Remington Hayze Johnson, for the first time. He began singing a verse from the worship song “Hallelujah Here Below” by Elevation Worship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Polo G Owns The World’s First iPhone Chain
Ice Box reveals the “world’s first iPhone chain” for Polo G. Polo G’s laced the latest in Apple technology with diamonds for his latest jewelry purchase. The Chicago rapper took to Instagram where he revealed that he purchased an iPhone chain. Polo revealed an iced-out chain that carries an iPhone in the middle of the pendant.
A Mom Took Her Adorable Toddler On A Dream Target Shopping Spree
Every mom dreams of being able to grab some Starbucks and head over to Target for a full-on shopping spree. Taking a couple hours to roam every aisle and getting anything and everything you want (with no kids screaming or asking for toys) sounds like an absolute dream. For one little toddler, she got to live that out thanks to her mom.
Comments / 0