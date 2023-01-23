ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's Irish Hill neighborhood. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Trial date set for Owensboro murder suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for an Owensboro murder suspect who was arrested back in Oct. of 2019. Owensboro police say Damartez Thruston was arrested in Louisville for the murder of Kevin White. Thruston’s trial date is set for March 31 at 8:30 a.m.
OWENSBORO, KY
wbiw.com

Warrant service leads to a man facing additional felony drug charges

JEFFERSONVILLE – A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County. On Thursday, January 26th, Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County, Indiana.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed in Shively hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Shively last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Shively Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on Jan. 19 around 8:40 p.m. at Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police. Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. In their...
LOUISVILLE, KY

