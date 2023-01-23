Read full article on original website
Louisville theatre company 'heartbroken' after colleague killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville theatre company is mourning the loss of a staff member who was killed in a shooting near the building Thursday afternoon. The victim was found shot to death in the 500 block of Cooper Street, which is in the Irish Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Mother of man shot, killed in Taylor Berry says he was turning life around before incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mom is still looking for answers two months after her son was gunned down in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. It happened the day after Thanksgiving 2022 in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. According to Louisville Metro Police, 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville was...
Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
UPDATE | Man arrested, charged with DUI after car crashes into Penn Station on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after sideswiping a vehicle and crashing into a Penn Station restaurant. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported vehicle vs. a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway around 6:40 p.m.
Man shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in the city's Irish Hill neighborhood. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the shooting was reported in the 500 block of Cooper Street around 3:51 p.m. Thursday. The scene is near the intersection with Hull Street, near Lexington Road off of Baxter Avenue.
Louisville teen arrested for shooting man walking his dog in Taylor Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is facing charges after he confessed to robbing and shooting a stranger who was walking their dog in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Deshaun Jackson, 18, has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to the incident. According to Jackson's arrest...
Trial date set for Owensboro murder suspect
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for an Owensboro murder suspect who was arrested back in Oct. of 2019. Owensboro police say Damartez Thruston was arrested in Louisville for the murder of Kevin White. Thruston’s trial date is set for March 31 at 8:30 a.m.
Man back in Louisville jail after Corrections officers say drugs were sewn into his clothing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is back in jail after allegedly sewing drugs into his clothing before a court hearing. In a release, Metro Corrections says Trey Smith was on home incarceration, but he was in court on Thursday to revoke his parole after he was charged with possessing drugs inside the jail in Aug. 2022.
LMPD ‘prepared’ for possible protests after Memphis bodycam footage is released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are preparing to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and...
Grandmaster Jay pleads guilty to wanton endangerment charges
John F. Johnson, AKA Grandmaster Jay, pleaded guilty Thursday to five counts of wanton endangerment for pointing an assault rifle at five Louisville Metro police officers. The one-year sentence will run concurrent to his seven-year federal sentence.
GRAPHIC: 2 people sentenced in gruesome torture resulting in man’s death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been sentenced in connection to the death of a man who was kidnapped and brutally tortured back in 2020. James Branham and Samantha Johnson plead guilty to multiple charges in the death of Jeremy Lind and the kidnapping of another woman on Sept. 27, 2020.
LMPD: Up to 3 people sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Valley Station Thursday according to officials. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a truck swiped another car which sent the truck crashing through the window of a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
Warrant service leads to a man facing additional felony drug charges
JEFFERSONVILLE – A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County. On Thursday, January 26th, Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County, Indiana.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed in Shively hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Shively last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Shively Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on Jan. 19 around 8:40 p.m. at Dixie...
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
Lee Smith was always giving back. His last act of giving was to donate his organs. Darrell Taylor was convicted of violating an inmate’s civil rights in October. Louisville Trader Joe’s workers are voting to possibly join an union. Updated: 7 hours ago. Trader Joe's in St. Matthews...
Police arrest boyfriend of woman killed in Breckenridge Lane shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed just south of Hikes Point. Police say the victim was his girlfriend and the couple had a 2-month old child. Brendan Bell, 21, was charged with murder (domestic violence) and receiving stolen property, according to...
LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police. Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.
Louisville murder suspect was protecting someone else, lawyer argues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect accused of murdering a 36-year-old man in Tyler Park earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. Naji Hughes, 35, is accused of shooting and killing Diunta Cross at an apartment complex on Beechwood Avenue, near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. He has been...
Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. In their...
