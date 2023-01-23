Read full article on original website
Ashland Councilor resigns days after Mayor's announcement
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Councilor Shaun Moran has resigned his position effective immediately. The city confirmed they received his resignation via email on Tuesday. According to the city manager, a special business meeting will be held on January 31st to determine how to fill the positions being vacated by both Moran and Mayor Julie Akins. Mayor Akins also resigned effective January 27th via email just days earlier. The council now has sixty days from Tuesday to select an Ashland resident to fill the vacancy.
Rogue Community Health cuts the ribbon on Medford dental clinic
MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue community health is growing. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on their Rogue Main Street Dental clinic Wednesday. The addition of a second dental clinic in Medford will double their patient capacity in the city from around 5,000 to about 10,000. "The demand for dental service...
Carrie Underwood to headline Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Expo
CENTRAL POINT — Carrie Underwood will be headlining the Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo on Father's Day weekend. The fairgrounds announced, the 8-time Grammy winner will be the headliner for the first-of-its-kind music festival on Saturday, June 17th. "As Saturday’s Headliner, Carrie Underwood will...
Police: Oregon fugitive could be using dating apps to lure victims, get help with escape
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Someone likely helped the attempted murder suspect at the center of a statewide manhunt escape officers on Thursday evening, Oregon law enforcement officials say, adding that he might be using dating apps to lure potential victims or get assistance while on the run. Benjamin Obadiah...
Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
Suspect at large, victim in critical condition after attempted murder in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — UPDATE, THURSDAY, JANUARY 26:. Grants Pass Police Department released additional information and suspect photos connected to the recent attempted murder case. According to police, the suspect is 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster of Wolf Creek. He is around 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and...
