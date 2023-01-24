ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills: Sean McDermott admits players may have been 'emotionally worn out' but 'not an excuse'

Sean McDermott has admitted that his players may've been 'emotionally worn out' after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest earlier in January, but insists it's no excuse for Sunday's Divisional Round defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals , as the Bills coach claims Buffalo has 'to make every move possible' to soon win a Super Bowl .

Speaking to reporters on Monday, a day after the Bills' 27-10 loss at Orchard Park, McDermott reflected on what could've contributed to the downfall of a team that had been tipped to win it all before the New Year.

'I'm not going to discount that,' he said when asked if his players were mentally or emotionally worn down after what they and the city had been through this season, including Hamlin's collapse and Buffalo's harsh winter conditions , displayed in Sunday's loss when both teams played in one-to-three inches of snow.

'But I'm not going to use it as an excuse,' he added, via NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

'I'm a big believer in you are who you are in the last game of the season that you showed on the field. That's what we have to address,' the 48-year-old added, per The Buffalo News . 'We have to address those areas and do what is necessary to get to the Super Bowl.'

Asked which particular areas need to be addressed in the offseason, McDermott said: 'Like I said last night, it starts and ends with the line of scrimmage, look at that. You have to look at the quarterback play. We've got a quarterback that we feel good about. [...] We all have to improve in certain areas to move this organization forward.'

The sixth-year Bills coach then admitted that Buffalo's 'offense needs to continue to evolve' and that his players might have developed a bad habit of throwing the ball down field too often instead of relying on its running backs.

He's perhaps right, as the Bills' leader in rushing yards this season was running back Devin Singletary with only 72 yards to his name. James Cook, the team's other running back, and QB Josh Allen then follow with 52 and 46 yards each respectively.

Furthermore, to prove McDermott's point, Allen only threw for 265 yards against the Bengals, completing 25-of-42 passes (a 59.52 percent completion rate) for no touchdowns. He was also intercepted once in an uninspiring display.

Asked whether offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier could've better prepared for Sunday's game, McDermott said, 'I'm not going to get into the staff right now. It's not even 24 hours after the last game.'

Commenting specifically on Dorsey, who was promoted into his current role from his previous one as team passing game coordinator and quarterback coach, McDermott said: 'There's a first year for everyone. Dorsey did some good things and he some things he can learn from as well.'

'Like all of us, we have to learn from experience.'

McDermott praised his players for ending the season as the top seed of the AFC East with a 13-3 overall record, but insists there's still a lot of work to be done after an early postseason exit in the eyes of many.

'At the end of the day, we're to win a world championship and we have to make every move possible to do that, otherwise we're wasting our time.'

Buffalo will enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and are limited in making trades due to only having $8,492,236 in cap space ($1,663,000 in 'dead money'), the 21st largest in the league, according to overthecap.com .

The team had 39 players under contract at $230,498,244 for the 2022 season.

'Every year is a new challenge,' McDermott said. 'We found a way through that [before]. We'll find a way through this. That's what we do.'

