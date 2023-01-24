ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

CNBC

Tornado Alley is creeping into new territory

A tornado that tore through the Houston area on Tuesday was the kind of early-season storm that scientists say has been occurring with increasing regularity — a sign that patterns of severe weather are shifting. The tornado struck Pasadena, southeast of Houston, seriously damaging homes and other buildings and...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Severe weather likely today as a cold front barrels into Houston: Damaging winds, heavy rains, and potentially tornadoes

Some cold fronts come into Houston like lambs. Today’s front, however, will be a lion. The prime time for severe weather today will run from late morning to about 4 pm as the front barrels into the region. A lot of the ingredients that we look for when it comes to severe weather, including instability and an energetic atmosphere, will be in place ahead of, and along with the front today. We’ll discuss the threats in greater detail below.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston weather: Breaking down the numbers to Tuesday storms

Houston - After a day of severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, today will be breezy, cool and dry. Tonight and tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows in the 30s and a chance that a few spots outside of Houston could briefly drop to near freezing. Showers and...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Tornado warning vs. Tornado watch; what's the difference?

Houston - A tornado warning and tornado watch is confusing to people as some people may not know the difference. So, what is the difference between the two? We break down the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning below:. WHAT IS A TORNADO WATCH?. A tornado watch...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

National Weather Service warns of potential strong winds, street flooding Jan. 24

A warning from the National Weather Service relates to a storm slated to arrive in Houston on Jan. 24. (Courtesy The National Weather Service) The National Weather Service is warning residents of Southeast Texas of a potentially severe storm arriving Jan. 24 expected to mainly affect areas along and south of I-69. NWS officials are expecting that, between 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the area could see 1-3 inches of rainfall and winds 30-50 miles per hour. The NWS also warned of potential street flooding in low-lying areas, and rough waters and rip currents around bays and coastal areas. However, creeks and bayous are not expected to leave their banks.
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

