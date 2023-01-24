Read full article on original website
Montana Grizzlies' offense disappears in blowout loss at Sacramento State
Montana couldn't grab a defensive rebound to save its life early in the second half Thursday at Sacramento State. Trailing 44-42, the Griz allowed the Hornets to snag three offensive boards in a single possession that lasted exactly one minute. The last of those three led to a Zach Chappell 3-pointer, the first of four consecutive triples for the Hornets.
Billings Mustangs announce new manager for 2023 season
BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Wednesday announced that Billy Horton will be the team’s manager for the 2023 Pioneer League season. Horton, 49, has worked for the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox organizations. More recently, he was a manager or field coordinator for teams in the MLB Draft League (2021) and Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League (2020, 2022).
