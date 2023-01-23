Read full article on original website
Purdue at Michigan - Open Thread
Purdue travels to chilly Ann Arbor tonight to take on the Wolverines. Michigan has yet to earn a Quad 1 win but they get another chance in less than an hour as the #1 ranked Boilermakers come to town. Purdue has had a rough go of it in Ann Arbor recently but tonight is a new game. The matchup between Dickinson and Edey is obviously the one to watch here.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
rockchalktalk.com
BOOM!! Football Hits Scholarship Limit
What seemed like a pipe dream a few short years ago, maybe even a few short months ago, has become reality. The KU football team has hit the scholarship limit according to my count for 2023. With the most recent portal entry window closed as of January 18th and Jacoby Davis’s commitment to the Jayhawks on Sunday, my scholarship roster count for KU is at 85. How did the Jayhawks get here so “quickly”? Hope. Hope got KU to where they are today. Hope, embodied by Lance Leipold and his staff, has brought winning and the prospect of continued winning to Lawrence, Kansas.
footballscoop.com
Jason Candle reportedly inks contract extension at Toledo
Jason Candle has been a part of Toledo football dating back to 2009 when he left his post as the offensive coordinator at Mount Union to become the tight ends coach for the Rockets. He took over the program in 2016 following the departure of Matt Campbell for Iowa State,...
Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff
Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job. Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
fcnews.org
Evan Karchner resigns at Evergreen; named new coach at Maumee
Evergreen’s head football coach this past season, Evan Karchner, has resigned from his post. He was approved as the new football coach and high school math teacher at Maumee High School earlier this week. Karchner is a 2012 graduate of Maumee. The Vikings went 3-7 and 1-6 in the...
chatsports.com
Michigan Football Report LIVE: Nyckoles Harbor & 2023 Recruiting Rumors, 2023 Defensive Depth Chart
Michigan Football Report LIVE: Nyckoles Harbor & 2023 Recruiting Rumors, 2023 Defensive Depth Chart
buccaneerstrong.com
Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green
If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
MLive.com
Hudson Super 16 shakes up Week 7 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Some of the state’s best wrestlers took the mat at Hudson on Saturday for one of the season’s premier individual tournaments. Those who reached the top of the podium at the Hudson Super 16 are well on their way to ascending the steps at the state tournament, and there were a few grapplers that had exceptionally good performances.
Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
WTOL-TV
Discussion over Toledo's 2023 budget leads to clashes between council and city leaders
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo's 2023 budget caused clashes between council members and city leaders over the use of federal money Thursday during a budget review session. Before the fireworks, the biggest concerns over this year's budget included the mayor's memberships and fees increasing by thousands of...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
13abc.com
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings have been part of the downtown Toledo landscape for more than a century. After sitting empty for years, work to restore them to their former glory is underway. The two buildings anchor one of the most historic blocks in downtown Toledo,...
Fox 19
Cincinnati man arrested in grisly cold-case murder outside Toledo
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati suspect faces murder charges 25 years after the slaying and dismembering of a man in Michigan. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested 51-year-old Richardo Sepulveda as well as a Toledo man, 49-year-old Michael Sepulveda on charges including premeditated murder, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
Legacy of Bowling Green's Myles' Pizza Pub lives on at Half Time Pizza
SYLVANIA, Ohio — In 2016 – after 39 years of feeding hungry college kids, townies and visitors – Myles’ Pizza Pub on Wooster Street in Bowling Green closed its doors. But that wasn’t the end of the line for the famously loaded with toppings pizza.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio State Patrol Investigates Serious Injury Crash Near Bryan
Bryan – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 24, 2023, at approximately 4:53 p.m. The crash occurred on US 6 at County Road 12C in Center Township, Williams County. Donald R. Williams, age 53, of Auburn,...
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
