Florida State

M&M Candy Mascots Are Latest Victims Of Cancel Culture. For Real.

By Matty Willz
 4 days ago

Source: UCG / Getty


Mars, the company responsible for some of our favorite candies and chocolate, has decided to cancel and shelf the M&M mascots. At least for the time being.

Mars recently redesigned M&M’s animated mascots, announcing in a statement last Thursday that they were creating “a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive.” However, the newly designed M&M’s have received criticism and backlash online, and now the company appears to be headed back to the drawing board.

This all follows Mars’ decision to campaign an all-female package for the 80-year-old candy brand. The limited-time offer was simply supposed to be a celebration for women, but not everyone sees it that way.

Following an attack from conservative talking heads like FOX’s Tucker Carlson, Mars now claims that the ‘spokescandies’ are on an “indefinite pause”.

Really?

Carlson, who at one point about a year ago targeted the M&M mascots as being “woke”, went on another, full-segment tirade directed at the colorful animations, stating that the green M&M “is now a lesbian maybe”, and made reference to the purple one being “obese”.

This morning M&M’s released the following statement:

So let’s hear it, are you upset about the way Mars has handled the M&M mascots?

