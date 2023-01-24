ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
ALHAMBRA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday, but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

'Stop the Bleed': Pomona hospital course is designed to save lives

POMONA, Calif. — He may not have an answer for gun violence, but as medical director of trauma at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Michael Jimenez knows how to stop the bleed. Recently, he led a demonstration to teach the public how to use a tourniquet to stop...
POMONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for weekend-long closure

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
CORONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation

LOS ANGELES — An explosion of unknown size and origin occurred Thursday in a three-story science building on the USC campus, and one person was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. The blast was reported at about 4 p.m. in the Neely Petroleum Building at 923 Bloom Walk,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas

KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 22 more COVID deaths, 1,200 new cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 22 more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with more than 1,200 new cases. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 35,189. With 1,254 new cases, the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic rose to 3,670,949....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including Arkansas State,...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest

LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
LANCASTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

2 Wisconsin pizza joints make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots list

WISCONSIN — Two Wisconsin pizza places might just be the crustodians of the perfect pizza, according to Yelp’s top pizza spots list. The popular crowd-sourced review website named two Wisconsin spots in their list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Coming in at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Longtime Star Dance Studio student mourns loss of 'beloved teacher'

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Amid the makeshift memorial that has grown outside of Star Ballroom Dance Studio, visitors have placed tall red canisters of incense sticks. “This is a Chinese tradition, when they worship their ancestors," said Pinki Chen as she held on to the flame of prayer candle.
ALHAMBRA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Sewage spill in Marina del Rey prompts beach closures

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (CNS) — A roughly 64,000-gallon sewage spill prompted health officials Wednesday to close Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and portions of Venice city and Dockweiler state beaches. According to the county Department of Public Health, the spill was caused by a blocked line that...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ontario International Airport eyes new terminal

ONTARIO, Calif. — When the pandemic grounded flights, Ontario International Airport suffered along with airlines and airports nationwide. But there was a silver lining. One of the 10 largest processors of cargo in North America saw a 20% bump in traffic as homebound shoppers turned to online retail. Now...
ONTARIO, CA

