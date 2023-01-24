Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday, but it...
spectrumnews1.com
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
spectrumnews1.com
'Stop the Bleed': Pomona hospital course is designed to save lives
POMONA, Calif. — He may not have an answer for gun violence, but as medical director of trauma at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Michael Jimenez knows how to stop the bleed. Recently, he led a demonstration to teach the public how to use a tourniquet to stop...
spectrumnews1.com
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona set for weekend-long closure
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
spectrumnews1.com
Explosion at USC science building prompts evacuation
LOS ANGELES — An explosion of unknown size and origin occurred Thursday in a three-story science building on the USC campus, and one person was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries. The blast was reported at about 4 p.m. in the Neely Petroleum Building at 923 Bloom Walk,...
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-Olympic bound athlete survived human trafficking, shares story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Survivors, advocates and state leaders gathered for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's Human Trafficking Summit on Thursday. In light of the event, a survivor in Dayton is sharing his story hoping to help others like him. What You Need To Know. John-Michael Lander shares his story...
spectrumnews1.com
Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas
KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 22 more COVID deaths, 1,200 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 22 more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, along with more than 1,200 new cases. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 35,189. With 1,254 new cases, the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic rose to 3,670,949....
spectrumnews1.com
EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including Arkansas State,...
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
spectrumnews1.com
Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Lawyer: Virginia school administrators were warned three times in the hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — 2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin governor takes total control of resources agency
MADISON, Wis., (AP) — The board that regulates Wisconsin’s natural resources entered a new phase Wednesday, meeting for the first time with a majority of members appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after months of stonewalling by a Republican who refused to step down. Evers’ new appointee as...
spectrumnews1.com
2 Wisconsin pizza joints make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots list
WISCONSIN — Two Wisconsin pizza places might just be the crustodians of the perfect pizza, according to Yelp’s top pizza spots list. The popular crowd-sourced review website named two Wisconsin spots in their list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Coming in at...
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime Star Dance Studio student mourns loss of 'beloved teacher'
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Amid the makeshift memorial that has grown outside of Star Ballroom Dance Studio, visitors have placed tall red canisters of incense sticks. “This is a Chinese tradition, when they worship their ancestors," said Pinki Chen as she held on to the flame of prayer candle.
spectrumnews1.com
Seafood brunch is back at WeHo staple celebrating 10 years in business
LOS ANGELES — Connie and Ted’s is celebrating 10 years serving the West Hollywood community. They are known for their fresh seafood, which is now expanding to brunch. Connie and Ted’s is at 8171 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood.
spectrumnews1.com
Sewage spill in Marina del Rey prompts beach closures
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (CNS) — A roughly 64,000-gallon sewage spill prompted health officials Wednesday to close Mothers Beach in Marina del Rey and portions of Venice city and Dockweiler state beaches. According to the county Department of Public Health, the spill was caused by a blocked line that...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky AG joins 18-state brief opposing Title IX protections for gender identity
KENTUCKY — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined 18 other states in filing a brief before the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to block the Biden administration's interpretation of Title IX that would allow transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams. What You Need To Know. Attorneys...
spectrumnews1.com
Ontario International Airport eyes new terminal
ONTARIO, Calif. — When the pandemic grounded flights, Ontario International Airport suffered along with airlines and airports nationwide. But there was a silver lining. One of the 10 largest processors of cargo in North America saw a 20% bump in traffic as homebound shoppers turned to online retail. Now...
