Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Joey Janela vs Veny Scheduled For March Event

Game Changer Wrestling has just signed “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs Veny for their March “Holy Smokes” event. The first time ever match will take place on March 4th at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Already signed for “Holy Smokes”:. Rina...
Homicide vs Matt Cardona Added To GCW NYC Show in March

Game Changer Wrestling has added a new match to their New York City return in March. “The Notorious 187” Homicide will take on the “Deathmatch King” Matt Cardona on March 17th. The match has been signed for “Eye For An Eye” at The Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York.
Alex Shelley Signed For Prestige Wrestling Event

Prestige Champion Alex Shelley has been added to Prestige Wrestling’s Los Angeles event. Shelley will be competing at “Nervous Breakdown” taking place during Mania week on March 31st at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. His opponent has yet to be named. The event will live...
Mat Fitchett Stepping Away From Professional Wrestling

Member of Grindhouse (formerly known as Besties In The World), Mat Fitchett has announced that he will be stepping away from professional wrestling. In a statement Twitted out, Fitchett states that he has struggling with his mental health. “My love and passion for wrestling doesn’t exist at the moment.” Fitchett ends the post with, “This isn’t a goodbye, just a goodbye for now.”

