Kodo Assets Spearheads To Revive The Once Popular Security Token Investment In Turbulent Market.
The crypto market has long been blamed for its volatility and uncertainty, driving many away as a result. The recent market crash led investors to lose millions of dollars, worsening things. That’s when many started looking for more stable options, particularly tokens/coins with real-life value. And security tokens became the primary choice for investors.
Bread Financial™ Provides Performance Update for December 2022
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, provided a performance update. The following tables present the Company’s net loss rate and delinquency rate for the periods indicated. (dollars in millions) End-of-period credit card and other loans. $
DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023
Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
CDI Global guides successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc
ANTWERP, Belgium - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- CDI Global, an International M&A advisory and Corporate Finance firm, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of OGiTiX Software AG by Imprivata Inc. Imprivata Inc, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has entered the German market and...
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the "Company") announces that on 26 January 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. Aggregated...
Massman Companies Acquires Ultra Packaging
Massman Companies, a worldwide leader in packaging machinery, announces today the acquisition of Ultra Packaging Inc., a privately held company based in Chicago, IL. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005032/en/. Ultra Packaging, Inc. (UPI) is a leading designer of robust vertical and horizontal automated cartoning...
Global Digital Gift Card Market Report 2022: Increase In Adoption Of Advanced Payment Solutions Bolsters Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Digital Gift Card Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Functional Attribute (Closed-loop Card and Open-loop Card), By End User (Retail and Corporate), By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Digital Gift Card Market...
