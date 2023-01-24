PeakDo Introduces The World’s First Streaming Handheld  Gaming Device with Zero Lag

Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed its first Chromebook proof of concept agreement with an existing PC/laptop customer. This agreement will cover the implementation of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to provide human presence detection for potential use on the PC/laptop customer’s future Chromebook laptops, tablets and PCs. Chromebooks run Google’s ChromeOS as its operating system, instead of Microsoft Windows operating system. According to a Statista report from February 2022, Chromebooks were projected to make up 12.5% of all laptops shipped for the year.

1 DAY AGO