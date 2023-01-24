PeakDo Introduces The World’s First Streaming Handheld  Gaming Device with Zero Lag

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
A Beginner’s Guide to Quantum Computing: 5 Stocks to Watch in the Emerging Industry
Quantum computing is a rapidly developing field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we process and analyze data. Unlike classical computers, which use binary digits (bits) to represent information, quantum computers use quantum bits, or qubits. This allows them to perform certain types of computations much faster and more efficiently than classical computers.
Woonsocket Call
Elliptic Labs Signs First Chromebook Proof of Concept Contract with Existing Laptop Customer
Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has signed its first Chromebook proof of concept agreement with an existing PC/laptop customer. This agreement will cover the implementation of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ to provide human presence detection for potential use on the PC/laptop customer’s future Chromebook laptops, tablets and PCs. Chromebooks run Google’s ChromeOS as its operating system, instead of Microsoft Windows operating system. According to a Statista report from February 2022, Chromebooks were projected to make up 12.5% of all laptops shipped for the year.
5 best portable phone chargers of 2023
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson recommends five top expert-reviewed portable chargers to use in 2023 for your mobile devices: Apple iPhones, Androids and Samsung phones.
Woonsocket Call
StratEdge Improves Performance of Leaded Power Amplifier Packages, Now Supporting DC to 28GHz Devices
For test and measurement, VSAT, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint applications. StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter wave devices, today announced that it has extended the performance range for the leaded power amplifier (LPA) family of packages. The breakthrough in the operating range has been extended from DC to 23 Gigahertz (GHz) to 28GHz. The LPA packages are used for test and measurement, VSAT, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint applications.
Woonsocket Call
Python for Data Analytics and Machine Learning Online Course - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Python for Data Analytics and Machine Learning Bootcamp" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Python for Data Analytics and Machine Learning Bootcamp enables you to take your data science skills into a variety of companies, helping them analyze data and make more informed business decisions. The course covers...
Woonsocket Call
Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Smart Watch Industry is Projected to Reach $168.9 Million by 2027 at a 17.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Watch: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for Smart Watch estimated at US$56.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$168.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
