Ashland, OR

kpic

Woman arrested in connection to Grants Pass attempted murder case

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a woman was arrested Thursday evening for hindering the prosecution of wanted attempted murder suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster. According to police, 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek was arrested and booked into Josephine County Jail. Police also confirmed Foster's...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kpic

Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
kpic

Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

