Carrie Underwood to headline Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Expo
CENTRAL POINT — Carrie Underwood will be headlining the Rogue Music Festival at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Expo on Father's Day weekend. The fairgrounds announced, the 8-time Grammy winner will be the headliner for the first-of-its-kind music festival on Saturday, June 17th. "As Saturday’s Headliner, Carrie Underwood will...
Police: Oregon fugitive could be using dating apps to lure victims, get help with escape
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Someone likely helped the attempted murder suspect at the center of a statewide manhunt escape officers on Thursday evening, Oregon law enforcement officials say, adding that he might be using dating apps to lure potential victims or get assistance while on the run. Benjamin Obadiah...
Woman arrested in connection to Grants Pass attempted murder case
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a woman was arrested Thursday evening for hindering the prosecution of wanted attempted murder suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster. According to police, 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek was arrested and booked into Josephine County Jail. Police also confirmed Foster's...
Three suspects arrested after bank robbery in Cave Junction
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested late Wednesday morning after a bank robbery in Cave Junction. According to police, two men in white sweatshirts and masks fled from Washington Federal Bank after taking an undisclosed amount of money from a teller. When...
Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
