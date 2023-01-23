Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
News Literacy Week: How each generation gets their news
According to Pew research, 71% of Gen Z get their news from social media. I went to Montana State University to see if that trend matched with students on campus.
