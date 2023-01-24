Tourism is continuing to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic and is now almost back at 2019 levels, according to Visit Alexandria, the city's tourism organization. While inflation affected some people's travel plans and how much they spent on vacation travel in 2022, many Americans still have some excess savings from not traveling and going out during the pandemic, according to Visit Alexandria. But this year has brought a shift in spending back from goods (furniture and other items) to services (travel and eating out), Visit Alexandria explained at Thursday's 'What's New' presentation and meeting.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO