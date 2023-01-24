Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
WTOP
From food trucks to fine dining: Washingtonian’s 100 very best restaurants
In years past, many lists of best restaurants in D.C. were composed of sit-down restaurants, including expensive, special-occasion experiences. Then the pandemic happened. Washingtonian’s “The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington” is its first compilation of “we’ve gotta try this place” restaurants since the early days of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses, and dampened diners’ interest in sitting in a dining room with strangers.
bethesdamagazine.com
Historic Olney House gets facelift, will open this spring as upscale Italian restaurant
A historic site in Olney is expected to reopen in the spring after years of renovations as an Italian formal dining restaurant operated by a French Laundry alumnus. The historic Olney House, built in 1800 by Whitson Canby, captured the attention of Howard County native and chef Thomas Zippelli, leading him to acquire it in 2019 to transform it into Italian eatery Salt & Vine, he said.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Art Installation at Waterfront Park Reflects Shipping, Slavery
The next public art installation at Waterfront Park, coming this spring, will reflect Alexandria's history as a shipping port. "Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson" by Nina Cooke John, an artist who was born in Jamaica and is now based in New York City. The artist is the founder of Studio Cooke John Architecture and Design and has been featured in national publications and won numerous awards. She was recently selected to design the new Harriet Tubman Monument in Newark, New Jersey.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Tourism Recovery Continues as Visit Alexandria Reveals Upcoming Attractions
Tourism is continuing to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic and is now almost back at 2019 levels, according to Visit Alexandria, the city's tourism organization. While inflation affected some people's travel plans and how much they spent on vacation travel in 2022, many Americans still have some excess savings from not traveling and going out during the pandemic, according to Visit Alexandria. But this year has brought a shift in spending back from goods (furniture and other items) to services (travel and eating out), Visit Alexandria explained at Thursday's 'What's New' presentation and meeting.
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge Begins Soft Opening
Afro-Fusion restaurant Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge has begun its soft opening in the former TTT/Buena Vida space at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. According to a post on the outlet’s Instagram account, the lounge will be open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Sunday, and from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
alxnow.com
Crumbl Cookies plans to open in Bradlee Shopping Center this summer
(Updated at 11:10 a.m.) Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based chain of cookie stores, is planning to open its new Bradlee Shopping Center location this summer. Crumbl Cookies offers a rotating selection of cookies from the classic milk chocolate chip to a “French Silk Pie” cookie. Plans for the new Bradlee Shopping Center location were first announced last year but there was no information at the time on when the store would be opening.
alxnow.com
Village Brauhaus in Old Town aims to open rooftop expansion before summer
When it comes to city permitting: it pays to play it safe. Old Town restaurant Village Brauhaus (710 King Street) is going back through the city review process to double-check that it’s still alright to open a rooftop dining area after the restaurant changed ownership. The rooftop expansion was...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Monte Durham to Headline 2023 Alexandria Wedding Showcase
Planning a wedding? Grab your friends and relatives and plan to attend the 2023 Alexandria Wedding Showcase, presented by Alexandria Living Magazine, set for Sunday, March 5 at Above ALX Community in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Area wedding experts will be on hand ready to talk all things...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Black History Month Events include Films, Tours, Readings
From a self-taught mathematician who mapped out the nation’s capital to abolitionist sisters who partnered with Frederick Douglass to the first Black athlete to play in the NBA, African American changemakers have shaped the history of Alexandria and the United States. Throughout Black History Month, residents and visitors alike...
Falls Church News-Press
Demolition of Carpet Store Just Days Away Now
The demolition of that legendary carpet store at the intersection of S. West Street and W. Broad is now imminent, set to happen by the end of this week pending the weather. Under the ownership of the carpet store operators there for many years, its large windows have been advertising varieties of “Going Out of Business” sale signs over the recent decades, only now it’s actually happening.
NBC Washington
These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials
If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
mocoshow.com
Taco Loco Now Open
Taco Loco is now open at 8417 Georgia Ave in Silver Spring, the former site of Guavaberry Dominican Restaurant and The Greek Place. Menu items include tacos, tortas, gorditas, soups, tamales, elote loco, birria pizza, and more. According to a report from Source of the Spring, Taco Loco began in White Oak as a mobile catering business. You can view the restaurant’s Facebook page here.
Washingtonian.com
100 Very Best Restaurants: #24 – Le Diplomate
Few places weathered the pandemic as well as Stephen Starr’s Logan Circle French bistro, which set the standard for outdoor dining (you can still book a private streetside “chalet”) and continues to operate at the same airtight level it always has. We love Le Dip for its uncanny ability to suit any occasion, whether dinner with older parents or squirmy kids, a celebration over a seafood tower and steak au poivre, a late-night round of boozy hot chocolate, or an early-morning duck confit with eggs at the bar. Moderate.
Zinnia Is One of Tom Sietsema’s “6 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now”
Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema has named Zinnia one of his 6 Favorite Places to Eat Right Now, noting that the restaurant has something for everyone, met with service that is “spot on, efficient and enthusiastic”:. Hot apple cider? Check. Something for vegetarians? One option is soup...
arlnow.com
NEW: Man carjacked last night outside of Crystal City restaurant
A man was carjacked by armed suspects in Crystal City last night. The crime happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday along the 2200 block of Crystal Drive, in front of a row of restaurants. It’s the third reported carjacking in Arlington in two weeks and the second in Crystal City, specifically.
popville.com
Oh Mama Grill Soft Opened on Sunday
1829 Columbia Road, NW, previously home to Astor Mediterranean and next door to So’s Your Mom. Oh Mama Grill soft opened in Adams Morgan yesterday! They are open 11:30am to 10:30pm. “Oh Mama Grill is a small, authentic, and tasty Mediterranean street restaurant. Oh Mama Grill was opened with...
thechurchillobserver.com
A perfect place to sip, sit or study: local coffee shops to try
Nothing compares to the smell of fresh baked goods, calming music, quiet chatter, and a warm cup of coffee. Whether looking for a place to study, to catch up with friends, take aesthetic Instagram worthy pictures, or just want a change of scenery from Starbucks, here are some local coffee shops and cafes to try.
restonnow.com
SCOOP: New name, new ownership and new mission for Reston’s Roer’s Zoofari
Reid says the company plans to “expand on animals, offerings, ethics, and family-friendly adventure,” but declined to comment further. “The architectural renderings planned improvements are still under production. A family-friendly atmosphere will always remain,” he said. This isn’t the first time the zoo has changed hands. Vanessa...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s close to yesterday’s $1800 search and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at 1825 New Hampshire Ave NW near Swann St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,895 / 535ft2 – X-Large Studio with W/D in unit! January Move In! OPEN SATURDAY!! (Washington) Windermere-Harrowgate: **RECENTLY REDUCED PRICING** X-Large Studio in w/ W/D in Unit Available Now All Utilities Included!!
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
