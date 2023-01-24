OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man who used counterfeit money to make purchases at Walmart. OKCPD says this man used counterfeit money at the Walmart near I-240 and Santa Fe. He was seen leaving in a dark-colored vehicle, but police are not sure of the make and model.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO