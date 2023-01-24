Read full article on original website
Edmond Police identify deadly standoff suspect
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed the identity of the alleged suspect from a standoff that led to a terrifying discovery.
Logan County deputies find body on Wednesday, identity remains unknown
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office said the body of a male was found Wednesday in the area of Camp Drive and Santa Fe Road. Positive identification was unable to be made at the scene, and the body was brought to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification.
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
Oklahoma City man killed in early morning pursuit with Oklahoma Highway Patrol
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was killed after crashing into the side of a building during a pursuit with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol early Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers tried to make a traffic stop of a pick-up truck on I-35 near Northeast 23rd just before 2 a.m.
OKCPD: 4 arrested, 1 at large following officer-involved shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting on Monday. According to the police report, officers working undercover spotted a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 6600 block of NW 10th St. that had been taken in a carjacking. Police say there...
OKCPD looking for man accused of using counterfeit money at Walmart near I-240
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a man who used counterfeit money to make purchases at Walmart. OKCPD says this man used counterfeit money at the Walmart near I-240 and Santa Fe. He was seen leaving in a dark-colored vehicle, but police are not sure of the make and model.
CAIR-OK files lawsuit against OKCPD over alleged treatment of Muslim-American man
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-OK) filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Police Department on behalf of a Muslim-American man. The lawsuit alleges police have targeted Saadiq Long based solely on his name being included on a federal...
Mother, Teenage Son Arrested After Drive-By Shooting On Classmates, Police Say
A mother and her 16-year-old son are behind bars after police say the teen opened fire on three classmate while his mother was driving him last week. The arrested juvenile is a student at John Marshal High School, according the Oklahoma City Police. He's accused of instigating the school bus...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
Enid Police Department searching for missing 17-year-old
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported as a runaway. Zachary Boswell was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at his home in Enid on Jan. 12. He stands at 5 foot 9 and weighs 205...
Officials announce dozens of convictions in drug ring operated out of Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced dozens of convictions in a massive drug ring that was being operated out of Oklahoma prisons. Prosecutors said they’ve gotten 60 convictions so far. Sixty Southside Locos gang members and their associates have been convicted as part of the huge drug trafficking operation.
Security cameras capture armed robbers holding up Oklahoma dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY — Security cameras captured armed robbers holding up a dispensary in Oklahoma. A store clerk was sent home after a suspect pulled a gun on her and demanded money while another suspect stole bags of marijuana. However, police were able to track down the suspects quickly. "She...
OKCPD: 4 in custody following police shooting in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Four suspects are behind bars following a shooting involving officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they located a car in connection with a carjacking in the 6000 block of NW 10TH and Rockwell. Upon arrival, police found five people in...
Police investigate deadly stabbing in southwest OKC
Officials are investigating a deadly stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City.
‘I’m God and that hurts,’ Police body cam video shows suspect kicking, biting, and spiting on officers during arrest
A man is facing several complaints after kicking, biting, and spitting on officers during an arrest.
New rule from DOJ has law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma speaking out
A new rule from the Department of Justice is causing quite the stir here in the sooner state.
Medical marijuana could lose “billions.” Here’s why
A traffic stop led Union City police to a SUV filled with illegal weed on Tuesday.
Man accused in 4-year-old’s death appears in court
The man accused of killing four-year-old Athena Brownfield made his first court appearance in Caddo County on Friday.
Oklahoma parents share tragedy in push for abortion law change
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma City couple wants to change the state's abortion law to allow for the early births of babies with fatal conditions. Those are babies with no medical chance of survival after delivery. "I think that a lot of people want to loop this into...
Traffic delays reported near airport after ranch dressing truck catches fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Westbound lanes of Airport Rd. near Macarthur will remain closed Wednesday morning as crews clean up the mess left behind after a semi-truck caught fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the semi-driver noticed his brakes were smoking around 6:30 Wednesday morning and pulled over.
