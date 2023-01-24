Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union snaps losing streak with home win over Merrill
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Merrill boys basketball needed a win in the biggest way possible. The T-Birds were on a five-game losing streak, while Merrill was on a three-game skid. They went head-to-head on Thursday, where one losing streak was guaranteed to end in this Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference crossover battle. Lakeland Union was 6-8 on the season, while Merrill was 5-8 overall.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union beats Rhinelander on the road to win Great Northern Conference regular season championship
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- There were a lot of scenarios that could have played out in the Great Northern Conference standings for boys hockey regarding the winner for the regular season. Before the game between Lakeland Union and Rhinelander on Thursday, the T-Birds were tied with Mosinee for first place with 12 points. Mosinee didn't have any conference games left, and this was Lakeland Union's final conference game, so if the T-Birds won, they'd clinch the regular season GNC title. If Rhinelander won, they'd have to also beat Northland Pines to make it a three-way tie for first place.
onfocus.news
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff
Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
WSAW
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An alcohol-related incident involving members of the Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff is under investigation by the Wausau School District. The statement says the incident did not take place on school property and no students were involved in the incident. The coaches did not attend Monday night’s practice.
939thegame.com
Foot Locker Announces More Wisconsin Layoffs
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — More Foot Locker employees will be laid off in the Badger State as the company continues consolidating operations. A filing with the Department of Workforce Development indicates the athletic apparel company plans to close its Oshkosh customer support center, resulting in the permanent loss of nearly 100 jobs.
WJFW-TV
Eagle with lead poisoning at REGI is doing exceptionally well
ANTIGO - Last week, Raptor Education Group Inc. or REGI in Antigo admitted a bald eagle in Merrill who was having problems flying. Test later found out that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning. REGI went on Facebook to announce that the eagle finished his first round of chelation...
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
Wausau area obituaries January 23, 2023
Brenda McGrath entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on January 15, 2023 at the age of 82. Born January 17, 1940 in Golborne, England, Brenda was the daughter of Sydney and Betty Farrell. As a child growing up during World War II, Brenda faced many challenges but always persevered. Her wartime upbringing also formed her extraordinary personality in to one of resilience, focus, and ambition. A self made woman before it was en vogue, Brenda was determined to create a life beyond her humble beginnings.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
WSAW
1 dead in snowmobile accident on Hwy 47 north of Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a snowmobile accident near the intersection of Hwy 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy 47 from east to...
WSAW
Vacant buildings in Stevens Point being redeveloped into new businesses
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While business may be booming in Stevens Point, an even larger business boom is in the making. Multiple businesses will be turning unused, vacant buildings into new stores for shoppers. The businesses are part of a redevelopment project by developers hoping to bring in new...
washingtoncounty.news
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
939thegame.com
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
WJFW-TV
Lieutenant Governor Rodriguez visits childcare workers in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez made the first stop of her term in Rhinelander Thursday to meet with childcare workers to address the growing childcare crisis. While at the First Steps Early Learning Center, Rodriguez reaffirmed what Governor Evers pledged during his State of the State address Tuesday night.
cwbradio.com
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
WSAW
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A broker and investment agent in Wausau who was barred from the industry last year is now facing charges the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Tuesday. Tony Liddle and his company, Prosper Wealth Management are facing three charges accusing Liddle of defrauding at least 13...
cwbradio.com
Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29
A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
